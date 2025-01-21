Spire Motorsports Signs Multiyear Partnership with Workforce for McDowell
Spire Motorsports announced a brand-new primary sponsorship partnership with Workforce, an Occupational Health and Safety Solutions firm based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. The team and company have agreed on a multiyear partnership, which will see Workforce adorn the No. 71 Chevrolet driven by Michael McDowell for three races during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
"Workforce has now been involved in motorsports for many years and we genuinely understand the impact NASCAR provides in expanding our brand to potential new partners nationwide. We are excited to partner with Spire Motorsports and a seasoned veteran in Michael McDowell", said Zachary Roberts, Workforce’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
Workforce will get its first ride on the No. 71 machine in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2. Following the preseason exhibition event at Bowman Gray, Workforce will return to the No. 71 entry at Phoenix Raceway (March 9), and Richmond Raceway (August 16).
Spire Motorsports revealed the new paint scheme for the No. 71 Workforce Chevrolet on Tuesday.
McDowell is excited to get the wheels rolling on the new partnership at the 0.250-mile historic Bowman Gray Stadium short track.
"I am thankful to have Workforce onboard with us this season and I look forward to kicking off this new partnership at the Clash,” said McDowell. “It’s an exciting time for the sport, especially to be able to race at Bowman-Gray Stadium to start the year. I’m really looking forward to representing the Workforce team. Workforce aims to make sure that any injuries at the workplace are managed as efficiently as possible and, of course, you never want to see anyone get hurt at work. But if it does happen, Workforce eliminates so much unnecessary stress. I am looking forward to having them at the track as they celebrate their 30th anniversary.”
In addition to the three-race primary sponsorship, Workforce will serve as an associate sponsorship partner for throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season for McDowell and the No. 71 team.
McDowell, who spent the last seven seasons at Front Row Motorsports, is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner. The 40-year-old driver picked up a win in the sport's biggest race, the Daytona 500, in 2021. McDowell boasts a career record of two wins, 11 top-five finishes, 44 top-10s and six pole positions through 501 career starts.