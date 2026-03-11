Sports Illustrated Resorts Sponsoring NASCAR Event in Nashville

Nashville Superspeedway announced Tuesday that the venue's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series event on May 30 will be sponsored by Sports Illustrated Resorts.

The collaboration aligns one of the most recognized brands in sports media with Middle Tennessee's premier racing venue. The Sports Illustrated Resorts 250 highlights the expansion of Sports Illustrated Resorts, a new, experiential vacation club from leading leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. recently announced plans for a Sports Illustrated Resorts destination in Nashville. The resort is scheduled to welcome guests in the second half of 2026, located on Music Row just minutes from downtown Nashville.

“Nashville is a city where sports and entertainment are part of the culture every day,” said Matt Greci, general manager of Nashville Superspeedway. “Aligning our NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race with Sports Illustrated Resorts connects our event to a brand that sets the pace when it comes to thriving at the intersection of hospitality, sports and entertainment.”

Sports Illustrated Resorts will be on-site throughout the weekend as the Official Vacation Club Partner of Nashville Superspeedway, engaging with fans about its flexible, points-based ownership model designed for travelers who follow their favorite sports teams.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Sports Illustrated Resorts brand to Nashville Superspeedway and to be part of an event that captures the excitement of sports and entertainment in Music City,” said Geoff Richards, chief operating officer at Travel + Leisure Co. “This partnership reflects our mission to create unforgettable experiences for fans who love to combine their passion for sports with premium vacation experiences.”

Nashville Superspeedway will welcome all three of NASCAR's national series on May 29-31, 2026. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series kicks off the weekend with the Flote 200 on Friday, May 29.

The Sports Illustrated Resorts 250 welcomes the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Speedway to Nashville on Saturday, May 30, while the Cracker Barrel 400 takes the green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, May 31.

Nashville Superspeedway's 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete surface hosts its sixth NASCAR Cup Series event in 2026. Kyle Larson won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at the track in 2021.

Last year, Ryan Blaney scored the NASCAR Cup Series victory at Nashville, while Justin Allgaier won the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series event.

Tickets, premium experiences and packages for the NASCAR weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, including the Sports Illustrated Resorts 250, are available now at NashvilleSuperspeedway.com.