Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 Daytona 500

Toby Christie

The starting lineup for the 67th annual Daytona 500 is set.
The starting lineup for the 67th annual Daytona 500 is set. / Taylor Kitchen | Racing America

The starting lineup for the 2025 Daytona 500 was officially set at the conclusion of Thursday's Duel Qualifier Races at Daytona International Speedway.

Chase Briscoe secured the pole, and Austin Cindric locked up the outside pole in Wednesday's Daytona 500 qualifying session, while the rest of the lineup was set in Thursday's races., which were won by Bubba Wallace and Cindric.

Row

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

ROW 1

1

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 1

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

ROW 2

3

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

ROW 2

4

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 3

5

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 3

6

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

ROW 4

7

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

ROW 4

8

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 5

9

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 5

10

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

ROW 6

11

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

ROW 6

12

01

Corey LaJoie *

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 7

13

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

ROW 7

14

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 8

15

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 8

16

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

ROW 9

17

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 9

18

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 10

19

40

Justin Allgaier * (i)

JR Motorsports

ROW 10

20

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 11

21

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 11

22

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 12

23

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 12

24

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

ROW 13

25

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

ROW 13

26

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 14

27

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

ROW 14

28

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 15

29

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

ROW 15

30

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

ROW 16

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

ROW 16

32

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 17

33

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

ROW 17

34

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

ROW 18

35

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

ROW 18

36

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 19

37

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 19

38

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 20

39

56

Martin Truex Jr. *

TRICON Garage

ROW 20

40

84

Jimmie Johnson *

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 21

41

91

Helio Castroneves * OEP

Trackhouse Racing

* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points
OEP indicates Open Exemption Provisional

Did Not Qualify

No. 66, Chandler Smith * (i), Garage 66
No. 62, Anthony Alfredo * (i), Beard Motorsports
No. 78, BJ McLeod *, Live Fast Motorsports
No. 44, JJ Yeley *, NY Racing Team

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News