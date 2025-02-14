Starting Lineup: 2025 Daytona 500
The starting lineup for the 2025 Daytona 500 was officially set at the conclusion of Thursday's Duel Qualifier Races at Daytona International Speedway.
Chase Briscoe secured the pole, and Austin Cindric locked up the outside pole in Wednesday's Daytona 500 qualifying session, while the rest of the lineup was set in Thursday's races., which were won by Bubba Wallace and Cindric.
Row
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
ROW 1
1
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 1
2
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
ROW 2
3
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
ROW 2
4
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 3
5
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 3
6
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
ROW 4
7
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
ROW 4
8
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 5
9
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 5
10
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
ROW 6
11
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
ROW 6
12
01
Corey LaJoie *
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 7
13
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
ROW 7
14
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 8
15
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 8
16
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
ROW 9
17
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 9
18
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 10
19
40
Justin Allgaier * (i)
JR Motorsports
ROW 10
20
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 11
21
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 11
22
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 12
23
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 12
24
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
ROW 13
25
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
ROW 13
26
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 14
27
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
ROW 14
28
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 15
29
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
ROW 15
30
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
ROW 16
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
ROW 16
32
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 17
33
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
ROW 17
34
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
ROW 18
35
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
ROW 18
36
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 19
37
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 19
38
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 20
39
56
Martin Truex Jr. *
TRICON Garage
ROW 20
40
84
Jimmie Johnson *
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 21
41
91
Helio Castroneves * OEP
Trackhouse Racing
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points
OEP indicates Open Exemption Provisional
Did Not Qualify
No. 66, Chandler Smith * (i), Garage 66
No. 62, Anthony Alfredo * (i), Beard Motorsports
No. 78, BJ McLeod *, Live Fast Motorsports
No. 44, JJ Yeley *, NY Racing Team