Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 NCTS Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington

Joseph Srigley

Nigel Kinrade, NKP

Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith, teammates at Front Row Motorsports, will lead the field to green in Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway.

Riggs, driving the No. 34 CLEW Nicotine Pouches Ford F-150 captures his second career pole in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as the series begins its seven-race playoff from Darlington Raceway.

Corey Heim, a seven-time winner this season, will roll from third. Grant Enfinger and Kaden Honeycutt will round out the top-five. Gio Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski, Corey LaJoie, and Tyler Ankrum.

Pos

#

Driver

Lap

Diff

1

34

Layne Riggs (P)

29.323

2

38

Chandler Smith (P)

29.331

0.008

3

11

Corey Heim (P)

29.345

0.022

4

9

Grant Enfinger (P)

29.392

0.069

5

52

Kaden Honeycutt (P)

29.520

0.197

6

17

Gio Ruggiero

29.665

0.342

7

19

Daniel Hemric

29.670

0.347

8

98

Ty Majeski

29.725

0.402

9

77

Corey LaJoie

29.741

0.418

10

18

Tyler Ankrum

29.830

0.507

11

71

Rajah Caruth

29.844

0.521

12

15

Tanner Gray

29.925

0.602

13

13

Jake Garcia

30.006

0.683

14

81

Connor Mosack

30.084

0.761

15

7

Corey Day

30.090

0.767

16

1

Trevor Bayne

30.169

0.846

17

45

Bayley Currey

30.194

0.871

18

42

Matt Mills

30.201

0.878

19

26

Dawson Sutton

30.214

0.891

20

44

Andres Perez De Lara

30.214

0.920

21

99

Ben Rhodes

30.318

0.995

22

88

Matt Crafton

30.431

1.108

23

56

Timmy Hill

30.632

1.309

24

20

Stefan Parsons

30.632

1.309

25

91

Jack Wood

30.868

1.545

26

76

Spencer Boyd

31.140

1.817

27

33

Mason Maggio

31.289

1.966

28

02

Nathan Byrd

31.558

2.235

29

5

Toni Breidinger

31.916

2.593

30

74

Caleb Costner

33.535

4.212

31

22

Clayton Green

34.150

4.827

32

2

Stephen Mallozzi

No Time

N/A

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/News