Starting Lineup: 2025 NCTS Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington
Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith, teammates at Front Row Motorsports, will lead the field to green in Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Riggs, driving the No. 34 CLEW Nicotine Pouches Ford F-150 captures his second career pole in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as the series begins its seven-race playoff from Darlington Raceway.
Corey Heim, a seven-time winner this season, will roll from third. Grant Enfinger and Kaden Honeycutt will round out the top-five. Gio Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski, Corey LaJoie, and Tyler Ankrum.
Pos
#
Driver
Lap
Diff
1
34
Layne Riggs (P)
29.323
2
38
Chandler Smith (P)
29.331
0.008
3
11
Corey Heim (P)
29.345
0.022
4
9
Grant Enfinger (P)
29.392
0.069
5
52
Kaden Honeycutt (P)
29.520
0.197
6
17
Gio Ruggiero
29.665
0.342
7
19
Daniel Hemric
29.670
0.347
8
98
Ty Majeski
29.725
0.402
9
77
Corey LaJoie
29.741
0.418
10
18
Tyler Ankrum
29.830
0.507
11
71
Rajah Caruth
29.844
0.521
12
15
Tanner Gray
29.925
0.602
13
13
Jake Garcia
30.006
0.683
14
81
Connor Mosack
30.084
0.761
15
7
Corey Day
30.090
0.767
16
1
Trevor Bayne
30.169
0.846
17
45
Bayley Currey
30.194
0.871
18
42
Matt Mills
30.201
0.878
19
26
Dawson Sutton
30.214
0.891
20
44
Andres Perez De Lara
30.214
0.920
21
99
Ben Rhodes
30.318
0.995
22
88
Matt Crafton
30.431
1.108
23
56
Timmy Hill
30.632
1.309
24
20
Stefan Parsons
30.632
1.309
25
91
Jack Wood
30.868
1.545
26
76
Spencer Boyd
31.140
1.817
27
33
Mason Maggio
31.289
1.966
28
02
Nathan Byrd
31.558
2.235
29
5
Toni Breidinger
31.916
2.593
30
74
Caleb Costner
33.535
4.212
31
22
Clayton Green
34.150
4.827
32
2
Stephen Mallozzi
No Time
N/A