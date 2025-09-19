Starting Lineup: 2025 NCTS Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire
There's absolutely no surprise here... Corey Heim is set to lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field to green on Saturday, winning the pole ahead of the Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Heim, driving the No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage, posted the only qualifying lap inside the 28-second bracket on Friday, beating out a trio of Ford Racing drivers Chandler Smith, Ty Majeski, and Layne Riggs, who sat second, third, and fourth.
It's the series-leading sixth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign for Heim, and his 13th career pole position in the series -- tying him with Austin Dillon for eighth on the all-time list.
Tanner Gray, a teammate of Heim at TRICON Garage, will round out the top-five starters for Saturday afternoon's event (Noon ET on FS1). Matt Crafton will roll from sixth, with Brent Crews, Corey LaJoie, Jake Garcia, and Tyler Ankrum rounding out the top-10.
"Yeah, I really thought our fire-off speed was our strong suit, so I felt pretty good about qualifying. It was mostly the kind of consistent race runs that we were doing that I could have felt better about, and I still kind of have that same mindset," Corey Heim told FS1 after qualifying. "But being on the pole here, as most drivers know, is a pretty big deal just with how hard it is to pass. I got behind a couple of guys in practice, and it was really tough to get by them."
Other NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs drivers that didn't qualify inside the top-10 include Rajah Caruth (12th), Daniel Hemric (13th), Kaden Honeycutt (15th), Grant Enfinger (16th), and Patrick Emerling (22nd). Emerling's vehicle, the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, is a part of the Owner's Playoffs.
Mike Christopher, Jr., the nephew of the late New England racing legend Ted Christopher, will roll from the 29th position in his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut on Saturday, driving the No. 62 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Halmar Friesen Racing.
Of the 36 trucks entered in Saturday's 175-lap contest from New Hampshire Motor Speedway, only 33 posted a qualifying time on Friday. Tyler Tomassi (No. 33) had issues in practice, leading to the Reaume Brothers Racing (RBR) team not being able to get the vehicle on-track for qualifying.
Derek White, the driver of the No. 69 O.C.R. GAZ BAR Ford F-150 for MBM Motorsports, was unable to post a qualifying lap after making significant contact with the outside wall at the exit of Turn 2 in practice. Caleb Costner, driving for Mike Harmon Racing, couldn't get the engine to fire on his No. 74 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, and will thus, start 36th.
The Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will take place on Saturday, September 20 at Noon ET on FOX Sports 1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Team EJP 175 Starting Lineup:
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Speed
1
11
Corey Heim (P)
28.946
131.583
2
38
Chandler Smith (P)
29.003
131.324
3
98
Ty Majeski (P)
29.031
131.198
4
34
Layne Riggs (P)
29.062
131.058
5
15
Tanner Gray
29.257
130.184
6
88
Matt Crafton
29.260
130.171
7
1
Brent Crews
29.279
130.086
8
77
Corey LaJoie
29.334
129.843
9
13
Jake Garcia (P)
29.354
129.754
10
18
Tyler Ankrum (P)
29.376
129.657
11
81
Connor Mosack
29.381
129.635
12
71
Rajah Caruth (P)
29.395
129.573
13
19
Daniel Hemric (P)
29.429
129.423
14
17
Gio Ruggiero
29.464
129.270
15
52
Kaden Honeycutt (P)
29.505
129.090
16
9
Grant Enfinger (P)
29.520
129.024
17
99
Ben Rhodes
29.584
128.745
18
41
Conner Jones
29.647
128.472
19
91
Jack Wood
29.706
128.217
20
44
Andres Perez De Lara
29.707
128.212
21
26
Dawson Sutton
29.723
128.143
22
7
Patrick Emerling
29.724
128.139
23
45
Bayley Currey
29.766
127.958
24
42
Matt Mills
29.886
127.444
25
5
Toni Breidinger
30.346
125.512
26
20
Mason Massey
30.748
123.871
27
76
Spencer Boyd
30.800
123.662
28
16
Christian Eckes
30.858
123.430
29
62
Michael Christopher, Jr.
30.863
123.410
30
22
Blake Lothian
30.959
123.027
31
02
Jayson Alexander
31.225
121.979
32
6
Norm Benning
33.443
113.889
33
2
Stephen Mallozzi
34.200
111.368
34
69
Derek White
No Time
0.000
35
74
Caleb Costner
No Time
0.000
36
33
Tyler Tomassi
No Time
0.000