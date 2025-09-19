Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 NCTS Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire

Joseph Srigley

Photo: Lesley Ann Miller, Lumen Digital Agency for Toyota GAZOO Racing

There's absolutely no surprise here... Corey Heim is set to lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field to green on Saturday, winning the pole ahead of the Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Heim, driving the No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage, posted the only qualifying lap inside the 28-second bracket on Friday, beating out a trio of Ford Racing drivers Chandler Smith, Ty Majeski, and Layne Riggs, who sat second, third, and fourth.

It's the series-leading sixth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign for Heim, and his 13th career pole position in the series -- tying him with Austin Dillon for eighth on the all-time list.

Tanner Gray, a teammate of Heim at TRICON Garage, will round out the top-five starters for Saturday afternoon's event (Noon ET on FS1). Matt Crafton will roll from sixth, with Brent Crews, Corey LaJoie, Jake Garcia, and Tyler Ankrum rounding out the top-10.

"Yeah, I really thought our fire-off speed was our strong suit, so I felt pretty good about qualifying. It was mostly the kind of consistent race runs that we were doing that I could have felt better about, and I still kind of have that same mindset," Corey Heim told FS1 after qualifying. "But being on the pole here, as most drivers know, is a pretty big deal just with how hard it is to pass. I got behind a couple of guys in practice, and it was really tough to get by them."

Other NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs drivers that didn't qualify inside the top-10 include Rajah Caruth (12th), Daniel Hemric (13th), Kaden Honeycutt (15th), Grant Enfinger (16th), and Patrick Emerling (22nd). Emerling's vehicle, the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, is a part of the Owner's Playoffs.

Mike Christopher, Jr., the nephew of the late New England racing legend Ted Christopher, will roll from the 29th position in his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut on Saturday, driving the No. 62 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Halmar Friesen Racing.

Of the 36 trucks entered in Saturday's 175-lap contest from New Hampshire Motor Speedway, only 33 posted a qualifying time on Friday. Tyler Tomassi (No. 33) had issues in practice, leading to the Reaume Brothers Racing (RBR) team not being able to get the vehicle on-track for qualifying.

Derek White, the driver of the No. 69 O.C.R. GAZ BAR Ford F-150 for MBM Motorsports, was unable to post a qualifying lap after making significant contact with the outside wall at the exit of Turn 2 in practice. Caleb Costner, driving for Mike Harmon Racing, couldn't get the engine to fire on his No. 74 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, and will thus, start 36th.

The Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will take place on Saturday, September 20 at Noon ET on FOX Sports 1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Team EJP 175 Starting Lineup:

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Speed

1

11

Corey Heim (P)

28.946

131.583

2

38

Chandler Smith (P)

29.003

131.324

3

98

Ty Majeski (P)

29.031

131.198

4

34

Layne Riggs (P)

29.062

131.058

5

15

Tanner Gray

29.257

130.184

6

88

Matt Crafton

29.260

130.171

7

1

Brent Crews

29.279

130.086

8

77

Corey LaJoie

29.334

129.843

9

13

Jake Garcia (P)

29.354

129.754

10

18

Tyler Ankrum (P)

29.376

129.657

11

81

Connor Mosack

29.381

129.635

12

71

Rajah Caruth (P)

29.395

129.573

13

19

Daniel Hemric (P)

29.429

129.423

14

17

Gio Ruggiero

29.464

129.270

15

52

Kaden Honeycutt (P)

29.505

129.090

16

9

Grant Enfinger (P)

29.520

129.024

17

99

Ben Rhodes

29.584

128.745

18

41

Conner Jones

29.647

128.472

19

91

Jack Wood

29.706

128.217

20

44

Andres Perez De Lara

29.707

128.212

21

26

Dawson Sutton

29.723

128.143

22

7

Patrick Emerling

29.724

128.139

23

45

Bayley Currey

29.766

127.958

24

42

Matt Mills

29.886

127.444

25

5

Toni Breidinger

30.346

125.512

26

20

Mason Massey

30.748

123.871

27

76

Spencer Boyd

30.800

123.662

28

16

Christian Eckes

30.858

123.430

29

62

Michael Christopher, Jr.

30.863

123.410

30

22

Blake Lothian

30.959

123.027

31

02

Jayson Alexander

31.225

121.979

32

6

Norm Benning

33.443

113.889

33

2

Stephen Mallozzi

34.200

111.368

34

69

Derek White

No Time

0.000

35

74

Caleb Costner

No Time

0.000

36

33

Tyler Tomassi

No Time

0.000

Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

