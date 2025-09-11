Starting Lineup: 2025 NCTS UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Jake Garcia, the youngest member of the quartet of drivers from ThorSport Racing, will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field to green in Thursday’s UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway, the second race of the 2025 post-season.
The Monroe, Georgia-native spent his off-weekend racing in the Georgia Summer Nationals at Cordele Motor Speedway, but has come back to the racetrack dialed in, scoring his third career pole position.
Corey Heim, the most recent winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Darlington Raceway, will start from the outside of the front row, with another post-season contender, Tyler Ankrum, starting from third in the No. 18 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado.
Kaden Honeycutt will start fourth with Hendrick Motorsports development driver Corey Day rounding out the top-five. Defending NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Ty Majeski will start sixth, with Layne Riggs, the fastest driver in Thursday’s practice, rolling from seventh.
Chandler Smith will be eighth, with Grant Enfinger and Rajah Caruth rounding outside the top-10.
The only driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs that failed to qualify inside the top-10, was Daniel Hemric, who qualified a respectable 11th in his McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado.
Clay Greenfield, driving the No. 95 Backyard Blues Pools Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for GK Racing, was the only driver that failed to qualify for the 250-lap contest taking place on Thursday.
The UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway will take place Thursday, September 11 at 7:30 PM ET on FOX Sports 1, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Speed
1
13
Jake Garcia (P)
15.249
125.831
2
11
Corey Heim (P)
15.291
125.486
3
18
Tyler Ankrum (P)
15.324
125.215
4
52
Kaden Honeycutt (P)
15.336
125.117
5
7
Corey Day
15.342
125.068
6
98
Ty Majeski (P)
15.350
125.003
7
34
Layne Riggs (P)
15.353
124.979
8
38
Chandler Smith (P)
15.359
124.930
9
9
Grant Enfinger (P)
15.378
124.776
10
71
Rajah Caruth (P)
15.380
124.759
11
19
Daniel Hemric (P)
15.393
124.654
12
26
Dawson Sutton
15.412
124.500
13
45
Bayley Currey
15.457
124.138
14
17
Gio Ruggiero
15.479
123.961
15
1
Brent Crews
15.481
123.945
16
44
Andres Perez De Lara
15.485
123.913
17
15
Tanner Gray
15.509
123.722
18
77
Corey LaJoie
15.547
123.419
19
99
Ben Rhodes
15.550
123.395
20
88
Matt Crafton
15.560
123.316
21
62
Cole Butcher
15.564
123.285
22
91
Jack Wood
15.631
122.756
23
81
Connor Mosack
15.634
122.733
24
42
Matt Mills
15.662
122.513
25
75
Parker Kligerman
15.675
122.411
26
20
Stefan Parsons
15.691
122.287
27
41
Conner Jones
15.745
121.867
28
02
Treyten Lapcevich
15.837
121.159
29
33
Mason Maggio
16.001
119.918
30
35
Greg Van Alst
16.032
119.686
31
5
Toni Breidinger
16.064
119.447
32
22
Josh Reaume
16.238
118.167
33
76
Spencer Boyd
16.245
118.116
34
6
Norm Benning
17.206
111.519
35
2
Clayton Green
17.219
111.435
36
74
Caleb Costner
18.192
105.475
DNQ
95
Clay Greenfield
16.981
112.997