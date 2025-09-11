Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 NCTS UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Joseph Srigley

Photo: Matthew Thacker, Ford Performance

Jake Garcia, the youngest member of the quartet of drivers from ThorSport Racing, will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field to green in Thursday’s UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway, the second race of the 2025 post-season.

The Monroe, Georgia-native spent his off-weekend racing in the Georgia Summer Nationals at Cordele Motor Speedway, but has come back to the racetrack dialed in, scoring his third career pole position.

Corey Heim, the most recent winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Darlington Raceway, will start from the outside of the front row, with another post-season contender, Tyler Ankrum, starting from third in the No. 18 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado.

Kaden Honeycutt will start fourth with Hendrick Motorsports development driver Corey Day rounding out the top-five. Defending NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Ty Majeski will start sixth, with Layne Riggs, the fastest driver in Thursday’s practice, rolling from seventh.

Chandler Smith will be eighth, with Grant Enfinger and Rajah Caruth rounding outside the top-10.

The only driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs that failed to qualify inside the top-10, was Daniel Hemric, who qualified a respectable 11th in his McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado.

Clay Greenfield, driving the No. 95 Backyard Blues Pools Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for GK Racing, was the only driver that failed to qualify for the 250-lap contest taking place on Thursday.

The UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway will take place Thursday, September 11 at 7:30 PM ET on FOX Sports 1, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Speed

1

13

Jake Garcia (P)

15.249

125.831

2

11

Corey Heim (P)

15.291

125.486

3

18

Tyler Ankrum (P)

15.324

125.215

4

52

Kaden Honeycutt (P)

15.336

125.117

5

7

Corey Day

15.342

125.068

6

98

Ty Majeski (P)

15.350

125.003

7

34

Layne Riggs (P)

15.353

124.979

8

38

Chandler Smith (P)

15.359

124.930

9

9

Grant Enfinger (P)

15.378

124.776

10

71

Rajah Caruth (P)

15.380

124.759

11

19

Daniel Hemric (P)

15.393

124.654

12

26

Dawson Sutton

15.412

124.500

13

45

Bayley Currey

15.457

124.138

14

17

Gio Ruggiero

15.479

123.961

15

1

Brent Crews

15.481

123.945

16

44

Andres Perez De Lara

15.485

123.913

17

15

Tanner Gray

15.509

123.722

18

77

Corey LaJoie

15.547

123.419

19

99

Ben Rhodes

15.550

123.395

20

88

Matt Crafton

15.560

123.316

21

62

Cole Butcher

15.564

123.285

22

91

Jack Wood

15.631

122.756

23

81

Connor Mosack

15.634

122.733

24

42

Matt Mills

15.662

122.513

25

75

Parker Kligerman

15.675

122.411

26

20

Stefan Parsons

15.691

122.287

27

41

Conner Jones

15.745

121.867

28

02

Treyten Lapcevich

15.837

121.159

29

33

Mason Maggio

16.001

119.918

30

35

Greg Van Alst

16.032

119.686

31

5

Toni Breidinger

16.064

119.447

32

22

Josh Reaume

16.238

118.167

33

76

Spencer Boyd

16.245

118.116

34

6

Norm Benning

17.206

111.519

35

2

Clayton Green

17.219

111.435

36

74

Caleb Costner

18.192

105.475

DNQ

95

Clay Greenfield

16.981

112.997

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published |Modified
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/News