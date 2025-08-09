Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS Mission 200 at Watkins Glen

Joseph Srigley

Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Connor Zilisch and Shane Van Gisbergen will duel it out once again, sweeping the front row for JR Motorsports ahead of Saturday's event at Watkins Glen International. Taylor Gray will start from third, with Sam Mayer in fourth, and fellow rookie driver William Sawalich rounding out the top-five.

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Diff

1

88

Connor Zilisch

70.884

2

9

Shane Van Gisbergen

71.446

0.562

3

54

Taylor Gray

71.529

0.645

4

41

Sam Mayer

71.602

0.718

5

18

William Sawalich

71.664

0.780

6

8

Sammy Smith

71.709

0.825

7

48

Nick Sanchez

71.721

0.837

8

24

Kaz Grala

71.728

0.844

9

7

Justin Allgaier

71.762

0.878

10

21

Austin Hill

71.853

0.969

11

00

Sheldon Creed

71.855

0.971

12

11

Michael McDowell

71.927

1.043

13

20

Brandon Jones

71.992

1.108

14

1

Carson Kvapil

72.076

1.192

15

2

Jesse Love

72.107

1.223

16

19

Riley Herbst

72.138

1.254

17

25

Harrison Burton

72.139

1.255

18

32

Austin Green

72.175

1.291

19

26

Dean Thompson

72.296

1.412

20

42

Anthony Alfredo

72.462

1.578

21

10

Daniel Dye

72.502

1.618

22

4

Parker Retzlaff

72.505

1.621

23

27

Jeb Burton

72.547

1.663

24

99

Matt DiBenedetto

72.552

1.668

25

70

Thomas Annunziata

72.625

1.741

26

45

Stefan Parsons

72.654

1.770

27

91

Josh Bilicki

72.677

1.793

28

28

Kyle Sieg

72.716

1.832

29

39

Ryan Sieg

72.719

1.835

30

51

Jeremy Clements

72.791

1.907

31

44

Brennan Poole

72.843

1.959

32

31

Blaine Perkins

73.029

2.145

33

71

Ryan Ellis

73.493

2.609

34

07

Preston Pardus

73.531

2.647

35

35

Glen Reen

74.123

3.239

36

16

Christian Eckes

--

--

37

14

Garrett Smithley

--

--

38

53

Austin J Hill

--

--

Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

