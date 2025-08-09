Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS Mission 200 at Watkins Glen
Connor Zilisch and Shane Van Gisbergen will duel it out once again, sweeping the front row for JR Motorsports ahead of Saturday's event at Watkins Glen International. Taylor Gray will start from third, with Sam Mayer in fourth, and fellow rookie driver William Sawalich rounding out the top-five.
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Diff
1
88
Connor Zilisch
70.884
2
9
Shane Van Gisbergen
71.446
0.562
3
54
Taylor Gray
71.529
0.645
4
41
Sam Mayer
71.602
0.718
5
18
William Sawalich
71.664
0.780
6
8
Sammy Smith
71.709
0.825
7
48
Nick Sanchez
71.721
0.837
8
24
Kaz Grala
71.728
0.844
9
7
Justin Allgaier
71.762
0.878
10
21
Austin Hill
71.853
0.969
11
00
Sheldon Creed
71.855
0.971
12
11
Michael McDowell
71.927
1.043
13
20
Brandon Jones
71.992
1.108
14
1
Carson Kvapil
72.076
1.192
15
2
Jesse Love
72.107
1.223
16
19
Riley Herbst
72.138
1.254
17
25
Harrison Burton
72.139
1.255
18
32
Austin Green
72.175
1.291
19
26
Dean Thompson
72.296
1.412
20
42
Anthony Alfredo
72.462
1.578
21
10
Daniel Dye
72.502
1.618
22
4
Parker Retzlaff
72.505
1.621
23
27
Jeb Burton
72.547
1.663
24
99
Matt DiBenedetto
72.552
1.668
25
70
Thomas Annunziata
72.625
1.741
26
45
Stefan Parsons
72.654
1.770
27
91
Josh Bilicki
72.677
1.793
28
28
Kyle Sieg
72.716
1.832
29
39
Ryan Sieg
72.719
1.835
30
51
Jeremy Clements
72.791
1.907
31
44
Brennan Poole
72.843
1.959
32
31
Blaine Perkins
73.029
2.145
33
71
Ryan Ellis
73.493
2.609
34
07
Preston Pardus
73.531
2.647
35
35
Glen Reen
74.123
3.239
36
16
Christian Eckes
--
--
37
14
Garrett Smithley
--
--
38
53
Austin J Hill
--
--