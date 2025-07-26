Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis

Joseph Srigley

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer (41) climbs into his car Saturday, July 26, 2025, during qualifying for the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time in more than a year, Sam Mayer will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series field to the green flag, winning the pole for the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rookie of The Year (ROTY) contender Nick Sanchez went second-quickest in the single-vehicle qualifying session with Sheldon Creed in third and Jesse Love in fourth. Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five.

Pennzoil 250 Starting Lineup:

Pos

#

Driver

Diff

1

41

Sam Mayer

54.014

2

48

Nick Sanchez

0.046

3

00

Sheldon Creed

0.084

4

2

Jesse Love

0.090

5

20

Brandon Jones

0.103

6

19

Aric Almirola

0.104

7

88

Connor Zilisch

0.182

8

7

Justin Allgaier

0.190

9

18

William Sawalich

0.272

10

1

Carson Kvapil

0.357

11

8

Sammy Smith

0.449

12

51

Jeremy Clements

0.456

13

21

Austin Hill

0.463

14

54

Taylor Gray

0.488

15

16

Christian Eckes

0.520

16

26

Dean Thompson

0.544

17

70

Leland Honeyman

0.555

18

10

Daniel Dye

0.627

19

17

Kyle Larson

0.627

20

25

Harrison Burton

0.664

21

39

Ryan Sieg

0.686

22

42

Anthony Alfredo

0.696

23

27

Jeb Burton

0.735

24

32

Katherine Legge

1.012

25

99

Matt DiBenedetto

1.037

26

4

Parker Retzlaff

1.052

27

44

Brennan Poole

1.155

28

28

Kyle Sieg

1.163

29

31

Blaine Perkins

1.350

30

91

Josh Bilicki

1.351

31

11

Josh Williams

1.357

32

14

Garrett Smithley

1.402

33

45

Mason Massey

1.768

34

71

Ryan Ellis

1.885

35

07

Logan Bearden

2.526

36

53

Joey Gase

2.753

37

74

Dawson Cram

3.108

38

35

David Starr

3.893

Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

