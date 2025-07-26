Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis
For the first time in more than a year, Sam Mayer will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series field to the green flag, winning the pole for the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Rookie of The Year (ROTY) contender Nick Sanchez went second-quickest in the single-vehicle qualifying session with Sheldon Creed in third and Jesse Love in fourth. Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five.
Pennzoil 250 Starting Lineup:
Pos
#
Driver
Diff
1
41
Sam Mayer
54.014
2
48
Nick Sanchez
0.046
3
00
Sheldon Creed
0.084
4
2
Jesse Love
0.090
5
20
Brandon Jones
0.103
6
19
Aric Almirola
0.104
7
88
Connor Zilisch
0.182
8
7
Justin Allgaier
0.190
9
18
William Sawalich
0.272
10
1
Carson Kvapil
0.357
11
8
Sammy Smith
0.449
12
51
Jeremy Clements
0.456
13
21
Austin Hill
0.463
14
54
Taylor Gray
0.488
15
16
Christian Eckes
0.520
16
26
Dean Thompson
0.544
17
70
Leland Honeyman
0.555
18
10
Daniel Dye
0.627
19
17
Kyle Larson
0.627
20
25
Harrison Burton
0.664
21
39
Ryan Sieg
0.686
22
42
Anthony Alfredo
0.696
23
27
Jeb Burton
0.735
24
32
Katherine Legge
1.012
25
99
Matt DiBenedetto
1.037
26
4
Parker Retzlaff
1.052
27
44
Brennan Poole
1.155
28
28
Kyle Sieg
1.163
29
31
Blaine Perkins
1.350
30
91
Josh Bilicki
1.351
31
11
Josh Williams
1.357
32
14
Garrett Smithley
1.402
33
45
Mason Massey
1.768
34
71
Ryan Ellis
1.885
35
07
Logan Bearden
2.526
36
53
Joey Gase
2.753
37
74
Dawson Cram
3.108
38
35
David Starr
3.893