Starting Lineup: NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro
Shane van Gisbergen rocketed to the pole position for the NASCAR All-Star Open Race, which will serve as the precursor to Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race. The top-two finishers from Sunday's All-Star Open, and one fan-vote winner, will advance to the field for the NASCAR All-Star Race.
SVG's qualifying time over three laps, with a four-tire pit stop included, was 1 minute, 28.685 seconds, which was 0.199 seconds faster than Carson Hocevar, who will start on the outside of the front row for the NASCAR All-Star Open.
Here is the official starting lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Pos
Car
Driver
Time (sec)
Diff
1
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
88.685
2
77
Carson Hocevar
88.884
0.199
3
4
Noah Gragson
88.596
0.911
4
71
Michael McDowell
89.610
0.925
5
60
Ryan Preece
89.688
1.003
6
38
Zane Smith
90.478
1.793
7
7
Justin Haley
90.495
1.810
8
42
John Hunter Nemechek
90.841
2.156
9
54
Ty Gibbs
90.918
2.233
10
10
Ty Dillon
91.444
2.759
11
41
Cole Custer
92.050
3.365
12
43
Erik Jones
95.597
6.912
13
35
Riley Herbst #
99.650
10.965
14
23
Bubba Wallace
99.690
11.005
15
15
Cody Ware
99.791
11.106
16
16
AJ Allmendinger
110.942
22.257
17
34
Todd Gilliland
122.695
34.010
18
66
Chad Finchum
144.025
55.340
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender