Starting Lineup: NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro

Toby Christie

Shane van Gisbergen rocketed to the pole position for the NASCAR All-Star Open Race, which will serve as the precursor to Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race. The top-two finishers from Sunday's All-Star Open, and one fan-vote winner, will advance to the field for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

SVG's qualifying time over three laps, with a four-tire pit stop included, was 1 minute, 28.685 seconds, which was 0.199 seconds faster than Carson Hocevar, who will start on the outside of the front row for the NASCAR All-Star Open.

Here is the official starting lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Pos

Car

Driver

Time (sec)

Diff

1

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

88.685

2

77

Carson Hocevar

88.884

0.199

3

4

Noah Gragson

88.596

0.911

4

71

Michael McDowell

89.610

0.925

5

60

Ryan Preece

89.688

1.003

6

38

Zane Smith

90.478

1.793

7

7

Justin Haley

90.495

1.810

8

42

John Hunter Nemechek

90.841

2.156

9

54

Ty Gibbs

90.918

2.233

10

10

Ty Dillon

91.444

2.759

11

41

Cole Custer

92.050

3.365

12

43

Erik Jones

95.597

6.912

13

35

Riley Herbst #

99.650

10.965

14

23

Bubba Wallace

99.690

11.005

15

15

Cody Ware

99.791

11.106

16

16

AJ Allmendinger

110.942

22.257

17

34

Todd Gilliland

122.695

34.010

18

66

Chad Finchum

144.025

55.340

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

