Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

Toby Christie

Qualifying for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway has been canceled due to persistent lightning in the area around the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

As a result, Ryan Blaney will start from the pole by way of the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula in the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. Alex Bowman, who finished second last weekend at Richmond Raceway, will start from the outside of the front row.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

Pos

Car

Driver

Metric Score

1

12

Ryan Blaney

3.600

2

48

Alex Bowman

4.100

3

5

Kyle Larson

5.400

4

22

Joey Logano

6.400

5

2

Austin Cindric

7.400

6

11

Denny Hamlin

7.600

7

3

Austin Dillon

8.200

8

24

William Byron

8.700

9

19

Chase Briscoe

11.500

10

6

Brad Keselowski

12.000

11

21

Josh Berry

12.200

12

99

Daniel Suarez

13.600

13

38

Zane Smith *

15.800

14

8

Kyle Busch

16.000

15

20

Christopher Bell

16.500

16

77

Carson Hocevar

16.500

17

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

17.000

18

54

Ty Gibbs

17.700

19

1

Ross Chastain

17.800

20

71

Michael McDowell

18.200

21

16

AJ Allmendinger

20.800

22

23

Bubba Wallace *

22.600

23

10

Ty Dillon

23.600

24

17

Chris Buescher

24.300

25

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24.500

26

43

Erik Jones

25.100

27

45

Tyler Reddick *

25.900

28

34

Todd Gilliland *

26.800

29

41

Cole Custer

27.000

30

9

Chase Elliott

27.500

31

60

Ryan Preece

28.700

32

4

Noah Gragson *

28.800

33

35

Riley Herbst # *

32.200

34

42

John Hunter Nemechek

33.000

35

51

Cody Ware

33.200

36

33

Austin Hill * (i)

34.500

37

7

Justin Haley

34.900

38

78

BJ McLeod * (i)

39.800

39

66

Casey Mears *

40.700

40

44

Joey Gase * (i)

42.500

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

