Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona
Qualifying for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway has been canceled due to persistent lightning in the area around the 2.5-mile superspeedway.
As a result, Ryan Blaney will start from the pole by way of the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula in the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. Alex Bowman, who finished second last weekend at Richmond Raceway, will start from the outside of the front row.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:
Pos
Car
Driver
Metric Score
1
12
Ryan Blaney
3.600
2
48
Alex Bowman
4.100
3
5
Kyle Larson
5.400
4
22
Joey Logano
6.400
5
2
Austin Cindric
7.400
6
11
Denny Hamlin
7.600
7
3
Austin Dillon
8.200
8
24
William Byron
8.700
9
19
Chase Briscoe
11.500
10
6
Brad Keselowski
12.000
11
21
Josh Berry
12.200
12
99
Daniel Suarez
13.600
13
38
Zane Smith *
15.800
14
8
Kyle Busch
16.000
15
20
Christopher Bell
16.500
16
77
Carson Hocevar
16.500
17
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
17.000
18
54
Ty Gibbs
17.700
19
1
Ross Chastain
17.800
20
71
Michael McDowell
18.200
21
16
AJ Allmendinger
20.800
22
23
Bubba Wallace *
22.600
23
10
Ty Dillon
23.600
24
17
Chris Buescher
24.300
25
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24.500
26
43
Erik Jones
25.100
27
45
Tyler Reddick *
25.900
28
34
Todd Gilliland *
26.800
29
41
Cole Custer
27.000
30
9
Chase Elliott
27.500
31
60
Ryan Preece
28.700
32
4
Noah Gragson *
28.800
33
35
Riley Herbst # *
32.200
34
42
John Hunter Nemechek
33.000
35
51
Cody Ware
33.200
36
33
Austin Hill * (i)
34.500
37
7
Justin Haley
34.900
38
78
BJ McLeod * (i)
39.800
39
66
Casey Mears *
40.700
40
44
Joey Gase * (i)
42.500
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points