Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
Kyle Larson, who broke Chris Buescher's heart in the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway as he defeated him for the race win by maybe an inch. He did it again in Saturday's qualifying session as Larson, the final car to go out in qualifying, nipped Buescher for the pole.
Larson will lead the field to green in the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday at Kansas Speedway.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Race 12 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Lap Time
1
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
29.391
2
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
29.448
3
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
29.465
4
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
29.484
5
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
29.529
6
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
29.551
7
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
29.569
8
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
29.593
9
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
29.595
10
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
29.596
11
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
29.613
12
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
29.625
13
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
29.627
14
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
29.633
15
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
29.634
16
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
29.670
17
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
29.674
18
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
29.682
19
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
29.684
20
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
29.705
21
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
29.716
22
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
29.793
23
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
29.825
24
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
29.840
25
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
29.846
26
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
29.847
27
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
29.851
28
67
Corey Heim * (i)
23XI Racing
29.899
29
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
29.974
30
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
30.016
31
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
30.016
32
33
Jesse Love * (i)
Richard Childress Racing
30.070
33
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
30.160
34
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
30.213
35
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
30.384
36
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
30.602
37
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
31.152
38
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
31.406
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points