Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas

Toby Christie

Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson, who broke Chris Buescher's heart in the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway as he defeated him for the race win by maybe an inch. He did it again in Saturday's qualifying session as Larson, the final car to go out in qualifying, nipped Buescher for the pole.

Larson will lead the field to green in the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Race 12 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Lap Time

1

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

29.391

2

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

29.448

3

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

29.465

4

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

29.484

5

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

29.529

6

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

29.551

7

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

29.569

8

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

29.593

9

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

29.595

10

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

29.596

11

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

29.613

12

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

29.625

13

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

29.627

14

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

29.633

15

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

29.634

16

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

29.670

17

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

29.674

18

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

29.682

19

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

29.684

20

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

29.705

21

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

29.716

22

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

29.793

23

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

29.825

24

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

29.840

25

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

29.846

26

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

29.847

27

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

29.851

28

67

Corey Heim * (i)

23XI Racing

29.899

29

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

29.974

30

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

30.016

31

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

30.016

32

33

Jesse Love * (i)

Richard Childress Racing

30.070

33

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

30.160

34

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

30.213

35

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

30.384

36

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

30.602

37

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

31.152

38

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

31.406

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

