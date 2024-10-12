Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte ROVAL
Shane van Gisbergen has swept the poles in the NASCAR National Series races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL this weekend. The driver, who took the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race followed that up with an 82.704 seconds (99.246 mph) lap in the final round of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, which was enough to secure the pole over Tyler Reddick.
SVG will lead the field to green in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's race.
Row
Pos
No.
Driver
Team
ROW 1
1
13
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
Kaulig Racing
ROW 1
2
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
ROW 2
3
16
AJ Allmendinger(i)
Kaulig Racing
ROW 2
4
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
ROW 3
5
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
ROW 3
6
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 4
7
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 4
8
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
ROW 5
9
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
ROW 5
10
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 6
11
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 6
12
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 7
13
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 7
14
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
ROW 8
15
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 8
16
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 9
17
48
Alex Bowman (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 9
18
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 10
19
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 10
20
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 11
21
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 11
22
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 12
23
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 12
24
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
ROW 13
25
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 13
26
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
ROW 14
27
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
ROW 14
28
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 15
29
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
ROW 15
30
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 16
31
15
Kaz Grala #
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 16
32
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 17
33
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
ROW 17
34
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 18
35
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 18
36
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 19
37
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 19
38
66
Josh Bilicki(i)
MBM Motorsports
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points