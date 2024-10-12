Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte ROVAL

Shane van Gisbergen has swept the poles in the NASCAR National Series races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL this weekend. The driver, who took the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race followed that up with an 82.704 seconds (99.246 mph) lap in the final round of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, which was enough to secure the pole over Tyler Reddick.

SVG will lead the field to green in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's race.

Row

Pos

No.

Driver

Team

ROW 1

1

13

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

Kaulig Racing

ROW 1

2

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

ROW 2

3

16

AJ Allmendinger(i)

Kaulig Racing

ROW 2

4

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

ROW 3

5

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

ROW 3

6

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 4

7

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 4

8

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

ROW 5

9

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

ROW 5

10

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 6

11

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 6

12

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 7

13

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 7

14

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

ROW 8

15

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 8

16

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 9

17

48

Alex Bowman (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 9

18

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 10

19

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 10

20

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 11

21

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 11

22

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 12

23

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 12

24

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

ROW 13

25

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 13

26

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

ROW 14

27

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

ROW 14

28

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 15

29

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

ROW 15

30

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 16

31

15

Kaz Grala #

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 16

32

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 17

33

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

ROW 17

34

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 18

35

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 18

36

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 19

37

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 19

38

66

Josh Bilicki(i)

MBM Motorsports

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

