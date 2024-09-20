Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

Toby Christie

Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Alex Bowman secured the pole position for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway as he turned an ultra-fast 15.142 second (126.720 mph) lap around the 0.533-mile short-track in Tennessee. The driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has had an incredible start to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and if he can close it out on Saturday night, he'll move on to the Round of 12.

Kyle Larson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate will start on the outside pole.

Here is the official starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, race 29 of 36 (final race of the Round of 16 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs)

Row

Pos

No.

Driver

Team

ROW 1

1

48

Alex Bowman (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 1

2

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 2

3

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 2

4

19

Martin Truex Jr. (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 3

5

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 3

6

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 4

7

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 4

8

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 5

9

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

ROW 5

10

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 6

11

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

ROW 6

12

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 7

13

54

Ty Gibbs (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 7

14

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 8

15

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

ROW 8

16

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 9

17

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

ROW 9

18

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 10

19

16

AJ Allmendinger(i)

Kaulig Racing

ROW 10

20

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

ROW 11

21

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

ROW 11

22

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

ROW 12

23

6

Brad Keselowski (P)

RFK Racing

ROW 12

24

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 13

25

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 13

26

51

Justin Haley

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 14

27

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

ROW 14

28

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 15

29

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 15

30

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 16

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

ROW 16

32

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 17

33

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 17

34

21

Harrison Burton (P)

Wood Brothers Racing

ROW 18

35

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 18

36

15

Kaz Grala #

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 19

37

66

Josh Bilicki(i)

MBM Motorsports

(P) indicates Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score championship points

Toby Christie

TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

