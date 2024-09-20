Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol
Alex Bowman secured the pole position for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway as he turned an ultra-fast 15.142 second (126.720 mph) lap around the 0.533-mile short-track in Tennessee. The driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has had an incredible start to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and if he can close it out on Saturday night, he'll move on to the Round of 12.
Kyle Larson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate will start on the outside pole.
Here is the official starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, race 29 of 36 (final race of the Round of 16 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs)
Row
Pos
No.
Driver
Team
ROW 1
1
48
Alex Bowman (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 1
2
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 2
3
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 2
4
19
Martin Truex Jr. (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 3
5
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 3
6
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 4
7
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 4
8
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 5
9
7
Corey LaJoie
Spire Motorsports
ROW 5
10
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 6
11
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
ROW 6
12
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 7
13
54
Ty Gibbs (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 7
14
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 8
15
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
ROW 8
16
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 9
17
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
ROW 9
18
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 10
19
16
AJ Allmendinger(i)
Kaulig Racing
ROW 10
20
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
ROW 11
21
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
ROW 11
22
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
ROW 12
23
6
Brad Keselowski (P)
RFK Racing
ROW 12
24
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 13
25
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 13
26
51
Justin Haley
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 14
27
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
ROW 14
28
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 15
29
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 15
30
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 16
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
ROW 16
32
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 17
33
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 17
34
21
Harrison Burton (P)
Wood Brothers Racing
ROW 18
35
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 18
36
15
Kaz Grala #
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 19
37
66
Josh Bilicki(i)
MBM Motorsports
(P) indicates Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score championship points