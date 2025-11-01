Starting Lineup NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix
Denny Hamlin secured the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. And while there is a long way to go between Saturday's qualifying session and the checkered flag being shown in Sunday's race, Hamlin will begin his quest for his first NASCAR Cup Series championship with the best track position possible.
While Hamlin took the pole position with a lap time of 26.914 seconds (133.759 mph), he doesn't carry a massive advantage over his fellow Championship 4 contenders as William Byron snatched the second starting spot in the 38-car field, and Kyle Larson, his teammate and fellow championship contender, was third-fastest.
Chase Briscoe, the final Championship 4 contender, was only 12th-fastest after suffering a plethora of tire issues in Friday's practice session.
Official Starting Lineup NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway (Race 36 of 36):
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
26.914
133.759
2
24
Willim Byron (P)
26.956
133.551
3
5
Kyle Larson (P)
26.979
133.437
4
2
Austin Cindric
27.017
133.249
5
12
Ryan Blaney
27.029
133.190
6
77
Carson Hocevar
27.039
133.141
7
21
Josh Berry
27.093
132.876
8
48
Alex Bowman
27.094
132.871
9
17
Chris Buescher
27.111
132.787
10
22
Joey Logano
27.119
132.748
11
8
Kyle Busch
27.129
132.699
12
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
27.133
132.680
13
1
Ross Chastain
27.137
132.660
14
99
Daniel Suarez
27.143
132.631
15
43
Erik Jones
27.154
132.577
16
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
27.172
132.489
17
9
Chase Elliott
27.176
132.470
18
4*
Noah Gragson
27.184
132.431
19
6
Brad Keselowski
27.189
132.406
20
20
Christopher Bell
27.196
132.372
21
60
Ryan Preece
27.197
132.368
22
38*
Zane Smith
27.218
132.265
23
23*
Bubba Wallace
27.219
132.261
24
45*
Tyler Reddick
27.220
132.256
25
54
Ty Gibbs
27.238
132.168
26
3
Austin Dillon
27.243
132.144
27
41
Cole Custer
27.244
132.139
28
42
John Hunter Nemechek
27.251
132.105
29
7
Justin Haley
27.300
131.868
30
34*
Todd Gilliland
27.306
131.839
31
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
27.316
131.791
32
35*
Riley Herbst #
27.359
131.584
33
51
Cody Ware
27.445
131.171
34
10
Ty Dillon
27.522
130.804
35
44*
JJ Yeley (i)
27.720
129.870
36
66*
Casey Mears (i)
27.765
129.660
37
71
Michael McDowell
27.959
128.760
38
16
AJ Allmendinger
0.000
0.000
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points