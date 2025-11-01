Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix

Toby Christie

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin secured the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. And while there is a long way to go between Saturday's qualifying session and the checkered flag being shown in Sunday's race, Hamlin will begin his quest for his first NASCAR Cup Series championship with the best track position possible.

While Hamlin took the pole position with a lap time of 26.914 seconds (133.759 mph), he doesn't carry a massive advantage over his fellow Championship 4 contenders as William Byron snatched the second starting spot in the 38-car field, and Kyle Larson, his teammate and fellow championship contender, was third-fastest.

Chase Briscoe, the final Championship 4 contender, was only 12th-fastest after suffering a plethora of tire issues in Friday's practice session.

Official Starting Lineup NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway (Race 36 of 36):

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

26.914

133.759

2

24

Willim Byron (P)

26.956

133.551

3

5

Kyle Larson (P)

26.979

133.437

4

2

Austin Cindric

27.017

133.249

5

12

Ryan Blaney

27.029

133.190

6

77

Carson Hocevar

27.039

133.141

7

21

Josh Berry

27.093

132.876

8

48

Alex Bowman

27.094

132.871

9

17

Chris Buescher

27.111

132.787

10

22

Joey Logano

27.119

132.748

11

8

Kyle Busch

27.129

132.699

12

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

27.133

132.680

13

1

Ross Chastain

27.137

132.660

14

99

Daniel Suarez

27.143

132.631

15

43

Erik Jones

27.154

132.577

16

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

27.172

132.489

17

9

Chase Elliott

27.176

132.470

18

4*

Noah Gragson

27.184

132.431

19

6

Brad Keselowski

27.189

132.406

20

20

Christopher Bell

27.196

132.372

21

60

Ryan Preece

27.197

132.368

22

38*

Zane Smith

27.218

132.265

23

23*

Bubba Wallace

27.219

132.261

24

45*

Tyler Reddick

27.220

132.256

25

54

Ty Gibbs

27.238

132.168

26

3

Austin Dillon

27.243

132.144

27

41

Cole Custer

27.244

132.139

28

42

John Hunter Nemechek

27.251

132.105

29

7

Justin Haley

27.300

131.868

30

34*

Todd Gilliland

27.306

131.839

31

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

27.316

131.791

32

35*

Riley Herbst #

27.359

131.584

33

51

Cody Ware

27.445

131.171

34

10

Ty Dillon

27.522

130.804

35

44*

JJ Yeley (i)

27.720

129.870

36

66*

Casey Mears (i)

27.765

129.660

37

71

Michael McDowell

27.959

128.760

38

16

AJ Allmendinger

0.000

0.000

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News