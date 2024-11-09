Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix
Martin Truex Jr. scored the pole for the final race of his final full-time NASCAR Cup Series season on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. With a lap time of 26.718 seconds (134.741 mph) Truex weas able to top Championship 4 contender Joey Logano for the pole position.
William Byron will be the second-highest Championship 4 driver in the starting grid in eighth, Tyler Reddick will start 10th, and Ryan Blaney will roll from the starting grid in 17th.
Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, race 36 of 36.
Row
Pos
No.
Driver
Team
ROW 1
1
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 1
2
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
ROW 2
3
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 2
4
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 3
5
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 3
6
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 4
7
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 4
8
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 5
9
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
ROW 5
10
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
ROW 6
11
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
ROW 6
12
14
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 7
13
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
ROW 7
14
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 8
15
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 8
16
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 9
17
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
ROW 9
18
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 10
19
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 10
20
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 11
21
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 11
22
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
ROW 12
23
84
Jimmie Johnson
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 12
24
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
ROW 13
25
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 13
26
16
Derek Kraus
Kaulig Racing
ROW 14
27
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
ROW 14
28
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 15
29
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
ROW 15
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
ROW 16
31
15
Kaz Grala #
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 16
32
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 17
33
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 17
34
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 18
35
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 18
36
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 19
37
44
JJ Yeley(i)
NY Racing Team
ROW 19
38
66
Chad Finchum(i)
MBM Motorsports
ROW 20
39
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 20
40
50
Jeb Burton(i)
Team AmeriVet
(P) Indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year Contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points