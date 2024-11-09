Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix

Toby Christie

Martin Truex Jr. scored the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway ahead of Championship 4 contender Joey Logano.
Martin Truex Jr. scored the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway ahead of Championship 4 contender Joey Logano. / Aaron Giffin | Racing America

Martin Truex Jr. scored the pole for the final race of his final full-time NASCAR Cup Series season on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. With a lap time of 26.718 seconds (134.741 mph) Truex weas able to top Championship 4 contender Joey Logano for the pole position.

William Byron will be the second-highest Championship 4 driver in the starting grid in eighth, Tyler Reddick will start 10th, and Ryan Blaney will roll from the starting grid in 17th.

Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, race 36 of 36.

Row

Pos

No.

Driver

Team

ROW 1

1

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 1

2

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

ROW 2

3

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 2

4

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 3

5

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 3

6

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 4

7

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 4

8

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 5

9

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

ROW 5

10

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

ROW 6

11

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

ROW 6

12

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 7

13

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

ROW 7

14

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 8

15

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 8

16

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 9

17

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

ROW 9

18

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 10

19

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 10

20

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 11

21

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 11

22

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

ROW 12

23

84

Jimmie Johnson

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 12

24

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

ROW 13

25

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 13

26

16

Derek Kraus

Kaulig Racing

ROW 14

27

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

ROW 14

28

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 15

29

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

ROW 15

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

ROW 16

31

15

Kaz Grala #

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 16

32

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 17

33

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 17

34

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 18

35

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 18

36

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 19

37

44

JJ Yeley(i)

NY Racing Team

ROW 19

38

66

Chad Finchum(i)

MBM Motorsports

ROW 20

39

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 20

40

50

Jeb Burton(i)

Team AmeriVet

(P) Indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year Contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News