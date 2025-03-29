Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville

Christopher Bell took the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway as he turned a fast lap of 19.718 seconds in Saturday's qualifying session. Starting alongside the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will be Chase Elliott, the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

2

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

3

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

4

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

5

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

6

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

7

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

8

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

9

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

10

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

11

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

13

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

14

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

15

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

16

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

17

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

18

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

19

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

20

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

21

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

22

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

23

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

24

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

25

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

26

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

27

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

28

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

29

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

30

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

32

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

33

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

34

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

35

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

36

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

37

66

Casey Mears *

Garage 66

Ford

38

50

Burt Myers *

Team AmeriVet

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

