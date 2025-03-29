Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville
Christopher Bell took the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway as he turned a fast lap of 19.718 seconds in Saturday's qualifying session. Starting alongside the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will be Chase Elliott, the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
2
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
3
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
4
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
5
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
6
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
7
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
8
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
9
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
10
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
11
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
13
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
14
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
15
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
16
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
17
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
18
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
19
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
20
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
21
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
22
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
23
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
24
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
25
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
26
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
27
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
28
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
29
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
30
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
31
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
32
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
33
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
34
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
35
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
36
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
37
66
Casey Mears *
Garage 66
Ford
38
50
Burt Myers *
Team AmeriVet
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points