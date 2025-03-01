Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA
Tyler Reddick led the way in a 23XI Racing sweep of the front row for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, a 2.4-mile road course in Austin, Texas. Reddick came out ahead of his teammate Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Carson Hocevar, and Daniel Suarez in Saturday's qualifying session.
18-year-old Connor Zilisch, who is making his anticipated NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend, will start Sunday's race from the 14th position in the No. 87 Red Bull-sponsored Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.
Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA:
Row
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
ROW 1
1
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
ROW 1
2
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
ROW 2
3
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 2
4
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
ROW 3
5
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 3
6
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 4
7
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 4
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 5
9
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 5
10
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 6
11
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 6
12
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
ROW 7
13
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 7
14
87
Connor Zilisch * (i)
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 8
15
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 8
16
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
ROW 9
17
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 9
18
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 10
19
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 10
20
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 11
21
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 11
22
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
ROW 12
23
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
ROW 12
24
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
ROW 13
25
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
ROW 13
26
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
ROW 14
27
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 14
28
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
ROW 15
29
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
ROW 15
30
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
ROW 16
31
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
ROW 16
32
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 17
33
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 17
34
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
ROW 18
35
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
ROW 18
36
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
ROW 19
37
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points