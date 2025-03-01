Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA

Toby Christie

Tyler Reddick will start from the pole in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Tyler Reddick led the way in a 23XI Racing sweep of the front row for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, a 2.4-mile road course in Austin, Texas. Reddick came out ahead of his teammate Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Carson Hocevar, and Daniel Suarez in Saturday's qualifying session.

18-year-old Connor Zilisch, who is making his anticipated NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend, will start Sunday's race from the 14th position in the No. 87 Red Bull-sponsored Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA:

Row

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

ROW 1

1

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

ROW 1

2

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

ROW 2

3

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 2

4

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

ROW 3

5

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 3

6

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 4

7

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 4

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 5

9

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 5

10

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 6

11

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 6

12

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

ROW 7

13

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 7

14

87

Connor Zilisch * (i)

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 8

15

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 8

16

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

ROW 9

17

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 9

18

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 10

19

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 10

20

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 11

21

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 11

22

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

ROW 12

23

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

ROW 12

24

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

ROW 13

25

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

ROW 13

26

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

ROW 14

27

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 14

28

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

ROW 15

29

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

ROW 15

30

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

ROW 16

31

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

ROW 16

32

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 17

33

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 17

34

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

ROW 18

35

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

ROW 18

36

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

ROW 19

37

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Home/News