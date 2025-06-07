Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan
Chase Briscoe rocketed to his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series pole position on Saturday morning at Michigan International Speedway. The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota turned a lap time of 36.826 seconds (195.514 mph) to take his fourth pole of the 2025 season.
Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and Kyle Larson were the remaining top-five fastest drivers in the qualifying session.
Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Race 15 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
19
Chase Briscoe
36.826
195.514
2
8
Kyle Busch
36.853
195.371
3
11
Denny Hamlin
36.861
195.328
4
24
William Byron
36.878
195.238
5
5
Kyle Larson
36.889
195.180
6
17
Chris Buescher
36.908
195.090
7
21
Josh Berry
36.920
195.016
8
54
Ty Gibbs
36.927
194.979
9
23
Bubba Wallace
36.937
194.926
10
38
Zane Smith
36.937
194.926
11
2
Austin Cindric
36.938
194.921
12
45
Tyler Reddick
36.954
194.837
13
12
Ryan Blaney
36.961
194.800
14
77
Carson Hocevar
36.973
194.737
15
22
Joey Logano
36.975
194.726
16
48
Alex Bowman
36.977
194.716
17
9
Chase Elliott
36.997
194.610
18
10
Ty Dillon
37.000
194.595
19
16
AJ Allmendinger
37.013
194.526
20
1
Ross Chastain
37.031
194.432
21
42
John Hunter Nemechek
37.031
194.432
22
43
Erik Jones
37.034
194.416
23
60
Ryan Preece
37.052
194.321
24
41
Cole Custer
37.052
194.321
25
20
Christopher Bell
37.061
194.274
26
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
37.075
194.201
27
6
Brad Keselowski
37.081
194.170
28
3
Austin Dillon
37.124
193.945
29
4
Noah Gragson
37.125
193.939
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
37.137
193.877
31
7
Justin Haley
37.149
193.814
32
71
Michael McDowell
37.151
193.804
33
34
Todd Gilliland
37.160
193.757
34
35
Riley Herbst #
37.183
193.637
35
99
Daniel Suarez
37.230
193.392
36
51
Cody Ware
37.406
192.482
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender