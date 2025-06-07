Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

Toby Christie

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe rocketed to his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series pole position on Saturday morning at Michigan International Speedway. The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota turned a lap time of 36.826 seconds (195.514 mph) to take his fourth pole of the 2025 season.

Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and Kyle Larson were the remaining top-five fastest drivers in the qualifying session.

Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Race 15 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

19

Chase Briscoe

36.826

195.514

2

8

Kyle Busch

36.853

195.371

3

11

Denny Hamlin

36.861

195.328

4

24

William Byron

36.878

195.238

5

5

Kyle Larson

36.889

195.180

6

17

Chris Buescher

36.908

195.090

7

21

Josh Berry

36.920

195.016

8

54

Ty Gibbs

36.927

194.979

9

23

Bubba Wallace

36.937

194.926

10

38

Zane Smith

36.937

194.926

11

2

Austin Cindric

36.938

194.921

12

45

Tyler Reddick

36.954

194.837

13

12

Ryan Blaney

36.961

194.800

14

77

Carson Hocevar

36.973

194.737

15

22

Joey Logano

36.975

194.726

16

48

Alex Bowman

36.977

194.716

17

9

Chase Elliott

36.997

194.610

18

10

Ty Dillon

37.000

194.595

19

16

AJ Allmendinger

37.013

194.526

20

1

Ross Chastain

37.031

194.432

21

42

John Hunter Nemechek

37.031

194.432

22

43

Erik Jones

37.034

194.416

23

60

Ryan Preece

37.052

194.321

24

41

Cole Custer

37.052

194.321

25

20

Christopher Bell

37.061

194.274

26

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

37.075

194.201

27

6

Brad Keselowski

37.081

194.170

28

3

Austin Dillon

37.124

193.945

29

4

Noah Gragson

37.125

193.939

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

37.137

193.877

31

7

Justin Haley

37.149

193.814

32

71

Michael McDowell

37.151

193.804

33

34

Todd Gilliland

37.160

193.757

34

35

Riley Herbst #

37.183

193.637

35

99

Daniel Suarez

37.230

193.392

36

51

Cody Ware

37.406

192.482

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

