Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol

Toby Christie

Alex Bowman will start from the pole in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol
Alex Bowman will start from the pole in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol

Alex Bowman took the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway with a qualifying lap time of 14.912 seconds (128.675 mph) in Saturday's qualifying session. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start alongside of Bowman on the front row, and the duo will lead the field into Turn 1 in Sunday's Food City 500.

Bowman won the pole position by a margin of 0.013 seconds.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, the ninth race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Lap time

1

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

14.912

2

47

Rciky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

14.925

3

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

14.931

4

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

14.937

5

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

14.955

6

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

14.964

7

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

14.969

8

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

15.002

9

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

15.019

10

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

15.030

11

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

15.058

12

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

15.074

13

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

15.075

14

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

15.088

15

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

15.097

16

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

15.098

17

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

15.099

18

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

15.130

19

33

Jesse Love * (i)

Richard Childress Racing

15.137

20

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

15.138

21

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

15.149

22

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

15.193

23

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

15.204

24

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

15.246

25

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

15.247

26

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

15.263

27

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

15.268

28

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

15.274

29

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

15.290

30

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

15.297

31

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

15.301

32

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

15.304

33

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

15.322

34

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

15.441

35

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

15.448

36

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

15.569

37

01

Corey LaJoie *

Rick Ware Racing

15.641

38

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

16.275

39

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

Garage 66

16.348

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

