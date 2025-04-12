Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol
Alex Bowman took the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway with a qualifying lap time of 14.912 seconds (128.675 mph) in Saturday's qualifying session. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start alongside of Bowman on the front row, and the duo will lead the field into Turn 1 in Sunday's Food City 500.
Bowman won the pole position by a margin of 0.013 seconds.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, the ninth race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Lap time
1
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
14.912
2
47
Rciky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
14.925
3
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
14.931
4
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
14.937
5
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
14.955
6
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
14.964
7
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
14.969
8
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
15.002
9
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
15.019
10
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
15.030
11
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
15.058
12
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
15.074
13
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
15.075
14
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
15.088
15
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
15.097
16
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
15.098
17
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
15.099
18
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
15.130
19
33
Jesse Love * (i)
Richard Childress Racing
15.137
20
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
15.138
21
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
15.149
22
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
15.193
23
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
15.204
24
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
15.246
25
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
15.247
26
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
15.263
27
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
15.268
28
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
15.274
29
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
15.290
30
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
15.297
31
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
15.301
32
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
15.304
33
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
15.322
34
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
15.441
35
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
15.448
36
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
15.569
37
01
Corey LaJoie *
Rick Ware Racing
15.641
38
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
16.275
39
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
Garage 66
16.348
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points