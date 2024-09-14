Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

Ross Chastain captured the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen, the second of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 of the Playoffs. Martin Truex Jr. was the highest qualifying Playoff driver in the second position. Truex enters the weekend 19 points below the Playoff cutline.

Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

Row

Pos

No.

Driver

Group

ROW 1

1

1

Ross Chastain

A

ROW 1

2

19

Martin Truex Jr. (P)

B

ROW 2

3

16

Shane van Gisbergen

A

ROW 2

4

48

Alex Bowman (P)

B

ROW 3

5

2

Austin Cindric (P)

B

ROW 3

6

13

AJ Allmendinger

B

ROW 4

7

22

Joey Logano (P)

A

ROW 4

8

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

B

ROW 5

9

10

Noah Gragson

A

ROW 5

10

34

Michael McDowell

A

ROW 6

11

24

William Byron (P)

B

ROW 6

12

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

A

ROW 7

13

8

Kyle Busch

B

ROW 7

14

9

Chase Elliott (P)

A

ROW 8

15

54

Ty Gibbs (P)

B

ROW 8

16

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

A

ROW 9

17

20

Christopher Bell (P)

B

ROW 9

18

7

Corey LaJoie

A

ROW 10

19

71

Zane Smith

B

ROW 10

20

5

Kyle Larson (P)

A

ROW 11

21

41

Ryan Preece

B

ROW 11

22

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

A

ROW 12

23

3

Austin Dillon

B

ROW 12

24

17

Chris Buescher

A

ROW 13

25

43

Erik Jones

B

ROW 13

26

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

A

ROW 14

27

31

Daniel Hemric

B

ROW 14

28

6

Brad Keselowski (P)

A

ROW 15

29

77

Carson Hocevar #

B

ROW 15

30

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

A

ROW 16

31

4

Josh Berry #

B

ROW 16

32

23

Bubba Wallace

A

ROW 17

33

21

Harrison Burton (P)

B

ROW 17

34

50

Juan Pablo Montoya

A

ROW 18

35

42

John Hunter Nemechek

B

ROW 18

36

51

Justin Haley

A

ROW 19

37

38

Todd Gilliland

B

ROW 19

38

15

Kaz Grala #

A

(P) indicates Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders

