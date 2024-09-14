Starting Lineup NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Ross Chastain captured the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen, the second of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 of the Playoffs. Martin Truex Jr. was the highest qualifying Playoff driver in the second position. Truex enters the weekend 19 points below the Playoff cutline.
Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.
Row
Pos
No.
Driver
Group
ROW 1
1
1
Ross Chastain
A
ROW 1
2
19
Martin Truex Jr. (P)
B
ROW 2
3
16
Shane van Gisbergen
A
ROW 2
4
48
Alex Bowman (P)
B
ROW 3
5
2
Austin Cindric (P)
B
ROW 3
6
13
AJ Allmendinger
B
ROW 4
7
22
Joey Logano (P)
A
ROW 4
8
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
B
ROW 5
9
10
Noah Gragson
A
ROW 5
10
34
Michael McDowell
A
ROW 6
11
24
William Byron (P)
B
ROW 6
12
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
A
ROW 7
13
8
Kyle Busch
B
ROW 7
14
9
Chase Elliott (P)
A
ROW 8
15
54
Ty Gibbs (P)
B
ROW 8
16
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
A
ROW 9
17
20
Christopher Bell (P)
B
ROW 9
18
7
Corey LaJoie
A
ROW 10
19
71
Zane Smith
B
ROW 10
20
5
Kyle Larson (P)
A
ROW 11
21
41
Ryan Preece
B
ROW 11
22
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
A
ROW 12
23
3
Austin Dillon
B
ROW 12
24
17
Chris Buescher
A
ROW 13
25
43
Erik Jones
B
ROW 13
26
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
A
ROW 14
27
31
Daniel Hemric
B
ROW 14
28
6
Brad Keselowski (P)
A
ROW 15
29
77
Carson Hocevar #
B
ROW 15
30
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
A
ROW 16
31
4
Josh Berry #
B
ROW 16
32
23
Bubba Wallace
A
ROW 17
33
21
Harrison Burton (P)
B
ROW 17
34
50
Juan Pablo Montoya
A
ROW 18
35
42
John Hunter Nemechek
B
ROW 18
36
51
Justin Haley
A
ROW 19
37
38
Todd Gilliland
B
ROW 19
38
15
Kaz Grala #
A
(P) indicates Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders