Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas
Christopher Bell picked up his third consecutive pole position at Kansas Speedway with a solid 30.111-second lap (179.336 mph) in the final round of Saturday's qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400.
He'll be joined on the front row by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs. Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five fastest drivers in qualifying.
Row
Pos
No.
Driver
Team
ROW 1
1
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 1
2
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 2
3
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 2
4
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 3
5
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
ROW 3
6
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 4
7
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
ROW 4
8
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 5
9
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 5
10
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 6
11
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 6
12
48
Alex Bowman (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 7
13
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
ROW 7
14
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 8
15
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 8
16
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 9
17
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
ROW 9
18
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
ROW 10
19
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 10
20
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 11
21
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 11
22
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 12
23
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
ROW 12
24
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 13
25
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
ROW 13
26
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
ROW 14
27
51
Corey Heim
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 14
28
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
ROW 15
29
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 15
30
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
ROW 16
31
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 16
32
16
Ty Dillon(i)
Kaulig Racing
ROW 17
33
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 17
34
15
Kaz Grala #
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 18
35
84
Jimmie Johnson
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 18
36
44
JJ Yeley(i)
NY Racing Team
ROW 19
37
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 19
38
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points