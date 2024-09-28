Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas

Toby Christie

Telegram photo by Mike Dickie / USA TODAY NETWORK

Christopher Bell picked up his third consecutive pole position at Kansas Speedway with a solid 30.111-second lap (179.336 mph) in the final round of Saturday's qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400.

He'll be joined on the front row by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs. Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five fastest drivers in qualifying.

Row

Pos

No.

Driver

Team

ROW 1

1

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 1

2

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 2

3

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 2

4

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 3

5

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

ROW 3

6

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 4

7

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

ROW 4

8

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 5

9

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 5

10

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 6

11

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 6

12

48

Alex Bowman (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 7

13

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

ROW 7

14

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 8

15

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 8

16

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 9

17

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

ROW 9

18

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

ROW 10

19

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 10

20

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 11

21

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 11

22

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 12

23

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

ROW 12

24

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 13

25

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

ROW 13

26

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

ROW 14

27

51

Corey Heim

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 14

28

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

ROW 15

29

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 15

30

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

ROW 16

31

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 16

32

16

Ty Dillon(i)

Kaulig Racing

ROW 17

33

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 17

34

15

Kaz Grala #

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 18

35

84

Jimmie Johnson

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 18

36

44

JJ Yeley(i)

NY Racing Team

ROW 19

37

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 19

38

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published |Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

