Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix

Toby Christie

William Byron was the final driver to take a qualifying time in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Phoenix Raceway, and he was able to knock Joey Logano off the top of the speed charts to take the pole position for Sunday's race.

Here is the official starting lineup for the Shriners Children's 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix.

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

1

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

2

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

3

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

4

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

5

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

6

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

7

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

8

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

9

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

10

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

13

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

14

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

15

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

16

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

17

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

18

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

19

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

20

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

21

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

22

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

23

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

24

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

25

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

26

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

27

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

28

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

29

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

30

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

31

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

32

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

33

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

34

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

35

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

36

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

37

78

Katherine Legge *

Live Fast Motorsports

# indicates Rookie of the Year candidate
* indicates "Open" Entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to record NASCAR Cup Series points

