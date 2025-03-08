Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix
William Byron was the final driver to take a qualifying time in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Phoenix Raceway, and he was able to knock Joey Logano off the top of the speed charts to take the pole position for Sunday's race.
Here is the official starting lineup for the Shriners Children's 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix.
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
1
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
2
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
3
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
4
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
5
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
6
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
7
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
8
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
9
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
10
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
13
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
14
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
15
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
16
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
17
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
18
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
19
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
20
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
21
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
22
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
23
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
24
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
25
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
26
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
27
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
28
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
29
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
30
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
31
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
32
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
33
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
34
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
35
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
36
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
37
78
Katherine Legge *
Live Fast Motorsports
# indicates Rookie of the Year candidate
* indicates "Open" Entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to record NASCAR Cup Series points