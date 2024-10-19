Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas
Playoff contender Christopher Bell took the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opening race of the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Bell topped fellow Playoff contender Tyler Reddick for the pole position with a lap time of 29.135 seconds (185.344 mph) in the final round of Saturday's qualifying session at the 1.5-mile track in Sin City.
Here is the complete starting lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Row
Pos
Car No.
Driver
Team
ROW 1
1
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 1
2
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
ROW 2
3
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 2
4
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 3
5
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 3
6
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 4
7
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 4
8
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 5
9
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 5
10
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
ROW 6
11
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
ROW 6
12
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 7
13
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 7
14
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 8
15
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 8
16
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
ROW 9
17
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
ROW 9
18
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 10
19
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
ROW 10
20
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 11
21
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 11
22
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
ROW 12
23
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 12
24
14
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 13
25
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
ROW 13
26
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 14
27
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 14
28
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 15
29
84
Jimmie Johnson
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 15
30
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 16
31
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
ROW 16
32
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 17
33
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
ROW 17
34
16
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
Kaulig Racing
ROW 18
35
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 18
36
15
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 19
37
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points