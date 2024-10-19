Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Toby Christie

Christopher Bell (pictured) scored the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Christopher Bell (pictured) scored the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Playoff contender Christopher Bell took the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opening race of the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Bell topped fellow Playoff contender Tyler Reddick for the pole position with a lap time of 29.135 seconds (185.344 mph) in the final round of Saturday's qualifying session at the 1.5-mile track in Sin City.

Here is the complete starting lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Row

Pos

Car No.

Driver

Team

ROW 1

1

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 1

2

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

ROW 2

3

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 2

4

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 3

5

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 3

6

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 4

7

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 4

8

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 5

9

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 5

10

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

ROW 6

11

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

ROW 6

12

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 7

13

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 7

14

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 8

15

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 8

16

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

ROW 9

17

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

ROW 9

18

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 10

19

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

ROW 10

20

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 11

21

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 11

22

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

ROW 12

23

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 12

24

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 13

25

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

ROW 13

26

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 14

27

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 14

28

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 15

29

84

Jimmie Johnson

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 15

30

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 16

31

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

ROW 16

32

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 17

33

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

ROW 17

34

16

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

Kaulig Racing

ROW 18

35

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 18

36

15

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 19

37

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News