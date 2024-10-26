Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Row
Pos
No.
Driver
Team
ROW 1
1
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
ROW 1
2
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 2
3
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 2
4
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 3
5
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
ROW 3
6
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 4
7
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 4
8
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
ROW 5
9
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
ROW 5
10
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
ROW 6
11
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 6
12
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 7
13
14
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 7
14
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 8
15
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 8
16
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 9
17
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 9
18
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
ROW 10
19
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 10
20
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
ROW 11
21
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
ROW 11
22
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 12
23
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 12
24
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 13
25
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 13
26
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
ROW 14
27
15
Kaz Grala #
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 14
28
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 15
29
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 15
30
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 16
31
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 16
32
16
AJ Allmendinger(i)
Kaulig Racing
ROW 17
33
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 17
34
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
ROW 18
35
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 18
36
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
ROW 19
37
44
JJ Yeley(i)
NY Racing Team
ROW 19
38
66
Chad Finchum(i)
MBM Motorsports
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points