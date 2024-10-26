Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400

Toby Christie

Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Row

Pos

No.

Driver

Team

ROW 1

1

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

ROW 1

2

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 2

3

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 2

4

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 3

5

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

ROW 3

6

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 4

7

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 4

8

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

ROW 5

9

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

ROW 5

10

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

ROW 6

11

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 6

12

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 7

13

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 7

14

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 8

15

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 8

16

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 9

17

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 9

18

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

ROW 10

19

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 10

20

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

ROW 11

21

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

ROW 11

22

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 12

23

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 12

24

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 13

25

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 13

26

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

ROW 14

27

15

Kaz Grala #

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 14

28

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 15

29

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 15

30

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 16

31

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 16

32

16

AJ Allmendinger(i)

Kaulig Racing

ROW 17

33

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 17

34

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

ROW 18

35

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 18

36

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

ROW 19

37

44

JJ Yeley(i)

NY Racing Team

ROW 19

38

66

Chad Finchum(i)

MBM Motorsports

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News