Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas
Carson Hocevar snatched his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position in Saturday's qualifying session at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet turned a lap time of 28.175 seconds (191.659 mph) to take his first career pole in what will be his 56th career start.
William Byron will start alongside Hocevar on the front row in Sunday's Wurth 400. Byron came up 0.014 seconds shy of the pole in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Race 11 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
77
Carson Hocevar
28.175
191.659
2
24
William Byron
28.189
191.564
3
2
Austin Cindric
28.195
191.523
4
5
Kyle Larson
28.210
191.421
5
71
Michael McDowell
28.223
191.333
6
54
Ty Gibbs
28.229
191.293
7
21
Josh Berry
28.233
191.266
8
11
Denny Hamlin
28.248
191.164
9
23
Bubba Wallace
28.249
191.157
10
16
AJ Allmendinger
28.276
190.975
11
48
Alex Bowman
28.284
190.921
12
17
Chris Buescher
28.309
190.752
13
38
Zane Smith
28.325
190.644
14
43
Erik Jones
28.334
190.584
15
7
Justin Haley
28.337
190.564
16
20
Christopher Bell
28.356
190.436
17
45
Tyler Reddick
28.363
190.389
18
4
Noah Gragson
28.368
190.355
19
3
Austin Dillon
28.381
190.268
20
41
Cole Custer
28.438
189.887
21
35
Riley Herbst #
28.447
189.827
22
19
Chase Briscoe
28.449
189.813
23
10
Ty Dillon
28.475
189.640
24
12
Ryan Blaney
28.512
189.394
25
99
Daniel Suarez
28.532
189.261
26
8
Kyle Busch
28.541
189.201
27
22
Joey Logano
28.545
189.175
28
42
John Hunter Nemechek
28.554
189.115
29
9
Chase Elliott
28.588
188.890
30
6
Brad Keselowski
28.636
188.574
31
1
Ross Chastain
28.658
188.429
32
34
Todd Gilliland
28.659
188.422
33
60
Ryan Preece
28.696
188.180
34
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28.704
188.127
35
62
Jesse Love * (i)
28.935
186.625
36
51
Cody Ware
28.942
186.580
37
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
29.193
184.976
38
66
Chad Finchum *
29.833
181.008
# indiciates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points