Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas

Toby Christie

Carson Hocevar snatched his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position in Saturday's qualifying session at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet turned a lap time of 28.175 seconds (191.659 mph) to take his first career pole in what will be his 56th career start.

William Byron will start alongside Hocevar on the front row in Sunday's Wurth 400. Byron came up 0.014 seconds shy of the pole in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Race 11 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

77

Carson Hocevar

28.175

191.659

2

24

William Byron

28.189

191.564

3

2

Austin Cindric

28.195

191.523

4

5

Kyle Larson

28.210

191.421

5

71

Michael McDowell

28.223

191.333

6

54

Ty Gibbs

28.229

191.293

7

21

Josh Berry

28.233

191.266

8

11

Denny Hamlin

28.248

191.164

9

23

Bubba Wallace

28.249

191.157

10

16

AJ Allmendinger

28.276

190.975

11

48

Alex Bowman

28.284

190.921

12

17

Chris Buescher

28.309

190.752

13

38

Zane Smith

28.325

190.644

14

43

Erik Jones

28.334

190.584

15

7

Justin Haley

28.337

190.564

16

20

Christopher Bell

28.356

190.436

17

45

Tyler Reddick

28.363

190.389

18

4

Noah Gragson

28.368

190.355

19

3

Austin Dillon

28.381

190.268

20

41

Cole Custer

28.438

189.887

21

35

Riley Herbst #

28.447

189.827

22

19

Chase Briscoe

28.449

189.813

23

10

Ty Dillon

28.475

189.640

24

12

Ryan Blaney

28.512

189.394

25

99

Daniel Suarez

28.532

189.261

26

8

Kyle Busch

28.541

189.201

27

22

Joey Logano

28.545

189.175

28

42

John Hunter Nemechek

28.554

189.115

29

9

Chase Elliott

28.588

188.890

30

6

Brad Keselowski

28.636

188.574

31

1

Ross Chastain

28.658

188.429

32

34

Todd Gilliland

28.659

188.422

33

60

Ryan Preece

28.696

188.180

34

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

28.704

188.127

35

62

Jesse Love * (i)

28.935

186.625

36

51

Cody Ware

28.942

186.580

37

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

29.193

184.976

38

66

Chad Finchum *

29.833

181.008

# indiciates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

