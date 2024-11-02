Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville
Martin Truex Jr. took the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway with a lap time of 19.686 seconds (96.190 mph) in the final round of Saturday's qualifying session.
Truex topped NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contenders Chase Elliott and William Byron for the pole.
Denny Hamlin will start last (37th) after suffering a stuck throttle in practice, which led to the driver crashing his No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE.
Here is the full official starting lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the 35th race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season and final race of the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Row
Pos
No.
Driver
Team
ROW 1
1
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 1
2
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 2
3
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 2
4
14
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 3
5
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 3
6
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
ROW 4
7
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 4
8
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 5
9
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 5
10
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 6
11
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 6
12
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
ROW 7
13
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 7
14
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
ROW 8
15
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
ROW 8
16
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 9
17
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 9
18
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
ROW 10
19
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
ROW 10
20
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 11
21
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 11
22
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 12
23
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 12
24
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
ROW 13
25
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 13
26
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
ROW 14
27
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 14
28
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
ROW 15
29
16
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
Kaulig Racing
ROW 15
30
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
ROW 16
31
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
ROW 16
32
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 17
33
15
Kaz Grala #
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 17
34
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 18
35
66
Josh Bilicki(i)
MBM Motorsports
ROW 18
36
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 19
37
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points