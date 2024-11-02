Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville

Toby Christie

Aaron Giffin | Racing America

Martin Truex Jr. took the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway with a lap time of 19.686 seconds (96.190 mph) in the final round of Saturday's qualifying session.

Truex topped NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contenders Chase Elliott and William Byron for the pole.

Denny Hamlin will start last (37th) after suffering a stuck throttle in practice, which led to the driver crashing his No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE.

Here is the full official starting lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the 35th race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season and final race of the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Row

Pos

No.

Driver

Team

ROW 1

1

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 1

2

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 2

3

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 2

4

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 3

5

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 3

6

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

ROW 4

7

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 4

8

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 5

9

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 5

10

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 6

11

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 6

12

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

ROW 7

13

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 7

14

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

ROW 8

15

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

ROW 8

16

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 9

17

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 9

18

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

ROW 10

19

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

ROW 10

20

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 11

21

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 11

22

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 12

23

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 12

24

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

ROW 13

25

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 13

26

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

ROW 14

27

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 14

28

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

ROW 15

29

16

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

Kaulig Racing

ROW 15

30

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

ROW 16

31

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

ROW 16

32

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 17

33

15

Kaz Grala #

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 17

34

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 18

35

66

Josh Bilicki(i)

MBM Motorsports

ROW 18

36

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 19

37

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

