Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega

Michael McDowell took his sixth pole of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season as he turned a 52.310 second (183.063 mph) lap in the final round of Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's YellaWood 500. The Front Row Motorsports driver will be joined by Austin Cindric, a Playoff contender, on the front row.

Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the second of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12.

Row

Pos

No.

Driver

Team

ROW 1

1

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 1

2

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

ROW 2

3

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

ROW 2

4

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 3

5

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

ROW 3

6

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

ROW 4

7

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

ROW 4

8

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 5

9

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

ROW 5

10

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

ROW 6

11

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 6

12

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 7

13

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

ROW 7

14

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

ROW 8

15

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 8

16

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 9

17

16

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

Kaulig Racing

ROW 9

18

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 10

19

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 10

20

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

ROW 11

21

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 11

22

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 12

23

48

Alex Bowman (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

ROW 12

24

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

ROW 13

25

13

AJ Allmendinger(i)

Kaulig Racing

ROW 13

26

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

ROW 14

27

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 14

28

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 15

29

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 15

30

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

ROW 16

31

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

Trackhouse Racing

ROW 16

32

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

ROW 17

33

62

Anthony Alfredo(i)

Beard Motorsports

ROW 17

34

15

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

ROW 18

35

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

ROW 18

36

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

Stewart-Haas Racing

ROW 19

37

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 19

38

78

BJ McLeod(i)

Live Fast Motorsports

ROW 20

39

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

ROW 20

40

44

JJ Yeley(i)

NY Racing Team

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indiciates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

