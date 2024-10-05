Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega
Michael McDowell took his sixth pole of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season as he turned a 52.310 second (183.063 mph) lap in the final round of Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's YellaWood 500. The Front Row Motorsports driver will be joined by Austin Cindric, a Playoff contender, on the front row.
Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the second of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12.
Row
Pos
No.
Driver
Team
ROW 1
1
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 1
2
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
ROW 2
3
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
ROW 2
4
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 3
5
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
ROW 3
6
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
ROW 4
7
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
ROW 4
8
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 5
9
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
ROW 5
10
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
ROW 6
11
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 6
12
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 7
13
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
ROW 7
14
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
ROW 8
15
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 8
16
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 9
17
16
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
Kaulig Racing
ROW 9
18
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 10
19
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 10
20
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
ROW 11
21
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 11
22
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 12
23
48
Alex Bowman (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
ROW 12
24
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
ROW 13
25
13
AJ Allmendinger(i)
Kaulig Racing
ROW 13
26
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
ROW 14
27
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 14
28
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 15
29
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 15
30
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
ROW 16
31
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
Trackhouse Racing
ROW 16
32
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
ROW 17
33
62
Anthony Alfredo(i)
Beard Motorsports
ROW 17
34
15
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
ROW 18
35
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
ROW 18
36
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
Stewart-Haas Racing
ROW 19
37
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 19
38
78
BJ McLeod(i)
Live Fast Motorsports
ROW 20
39
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
ROW 20
40
44
JJ Yeley(i)
NY Racing Team
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indiciates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points