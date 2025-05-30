Starting Lineup: NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville
With some light sprinkles in the Lebanon, Tennessee-area, NASCAR has made the decision to scrap qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway, ahead of Friday's Rackley Roofing 200.
While the precipitation itself isn't severe enough to warrant a multi-hour drying effort, NASCAR has made this decision to allow the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams the opportunity to have their on-track time prior to the drop of the green flag.
According to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rule Book, the starting lineup for Friday's 200-mile contest will be set by NASCAR's Performance Metric, which also determined the qualifying order every weekend.
Corey Heim, the winner of the most-recent NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event and the series points leader, will take advantage of a perfect metric score to earn the defacto "pole position" for Friday's event, driving the No. 11 Toyota Tundra for TRICON Garage.
Kaden Honeycutt will start from the outside of the front row in the No. 45 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, while Layne Riggs (Front Row Motorsports), Grant Enfinger (CR7 Motorsports), and Corey Day (Spire Motorsports) will round out the top-five.
Bayley Currey (Niece Motorsports), Daniel Hemric (McAnally-Hilgemann Racing), Tyler Ankrum (McAnally-Hilgemann Racing), Jake Garcia (ThorSport Racing), and Rajah Caruth (Spire Motorsports) will round out the top-10 starters for the event.
With only 32 trucks on the entry list for Friday's annual trip to 'The Music City', there were no drivers that failed to qualify for the event, which will begin at 8:00 PM ET. Broadcast coverage will be on FS1, with radio coverage on the NASCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Rackley Roofing 200 - Starting Lineup:
Position
Truck No.
Driver
1
11
Corey Heim
2
45
Kaden Honeycutt
3
34
Layne Riggs
4
9
Grant Enfinger
5
7
Corey Day
6
44
Bayley Currey
7
19
Daniel Hemric
8
18
Tyler Ankrum
9
13
Jake Garcia
10
71
Rajah Caruth
11
42
Matt Mills
12
07
Kyle Busch
13
52
Stewart Friesen
14
1
William Sawalich
15
99
Ben Rhodes
16
77
Andres Perez de Lara
17
17
Gio Ruggiero
18
88
Matt Crafton
19
66
Luke Fenhaus
20
81
Connor Mosack
21
15
Tanner Gray
22
91
Jack Wood
23
38
Chandler Smith
24
02
Nathan Byrd
25
76
Spencer Boyd
26
98
Ty Majeski
27
33
Frankie Muniz
28
22
Tyler Tomassi
29
26
Dawson Sutton
30
5
Toni Breidinger
31
2
Clayton Green
32
63
Akinori Ogata