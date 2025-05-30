Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville

Photo: Nigel Kinrade, Limen Digital Agency for Toyota GAZOO Racing

With some light sprinkles in the Lebanon, Tennessee-area, NASCAR has made the decision to scrap qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway, ahead of Friday's Rackley Roofing 200.

While the precipitation itself isn't severe enough to warrant a multi-hour drying effort, NASCAR has made this decision to allow the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams the opportunity to have their on-track time prior to the drop of the green flag.

According to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rule Book, the starting lineup for Friday's 200-mile contest will be set by NASCAR's Performance Metric, which also determined the qualifying order every weekend.

Corey Heim, the winner of the most-recent NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event and the series points leader, will take advantage of a perfect metric score to earn the defacto "pole position" for Friday's event, driving the No. 11 Toyota Tundra for TRICON Garage.

Kaden Honeycutt will start from the outside of the front row in the No. 45 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, while Layne Riggs (Front Row Motorsports), Grant Enfinger (CR7 Motorsports), and Corey Day (Spire Motorsports) will round out the top-five.

Bayley Currey (Niece Motorsports), Daniel Hemric (McAnally-Hilgemann Racing), Tyler Ankrum (McAnally-Hilgemann Racing), Jake Garcia (ThorSport Racing), and Rajah Caruth (Spire Motorsports) will round out the top-10 starters for the event.

With only 32 trucks on the entry list for Friday's annual trip to 'The Music City', there were no drivers that failed to qualify for the event, which will begin at 8:00 PM ET. Broadcast coverage will be on FS1, with radio coverage on the NASCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Rackley Roofing 200 - Starting Lineup:

Position

Truck No.

Driver

1

11

Corey Heim

2

45

Kaden Honeycutt

3

34

Layne Riggs

4

9

Grant Enfinger

5

7

Corey Day

6

44

Bayley Currey

7

19

Daniel Hemric

8

18

Tyler Ankrum

9

13

Jake Garcia

10

71

Rajah Caruth

11

42

Matt Mills

12

07

Kyle Busch

13

52

Stewart Friesen

14

1

William Sawalich

15

99

Ben Rhodes

16

77

Andres Perez de Lara

17

17

Gio Ruggiero

18

88

Matt Crafton

19

66

Luke Fenhaus

20

81

Connor Mosack

21

15

Tanner Gray

22

91

Jack Wood

23

38

Chandler Smith

24

02

Nathan Byrd

25

76

Spencer Boyd

26

98

Ty Majeski

27

33

Frankie Muniz

28

22

Tyler Tomassi

29

26

Dawson Sutton

30

5

Toni Breidinger

31

2

Clayton Green

32

63

Akinori Ogata

