Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Focused Health 250 at Atlanta
Sheldon Creed picked up the pole position after a lightning strike ended NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at EchoPark Speedway after only one of the scheduled two rounds were completed. By virtue of posting the fastest lap in the opening round, Creed took the pole position by 0.071 seconds over Austin Hill.
Creed's pole-winning run was thanks to a 32.107-second (172.673 mph) lap time in the session.
Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones, Jesse Love, Connor Zilisch, Taylor Gray, CJ McLaughlin, Harrison Burton, and Aric Almirola will comprise the remainder of the top-10 starters in Friday night's race at Atlanta.
Here is the official starting lineup for Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Race 17 of 33.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap Time
Speed
1
00
Sheldon Creed
32.107
172.673
2
21
Austin Hill
32.178
172.292
3
41
Sam Mayer
32.190
172.227
4
20
Brandon Jones
32.218
172.078
5
2
Jesse Love
32.228
172.024
6
88
Connor Zilisch #
32.269
171.806
7
54
Taylor Gray #
32.270
171.800
8
91
CJ McLaughlin
32.270
171.800
9
25
Harrison Burton
32.303
171.625
10
19
Aric Almirola
32.310
171.588
11
48
Nick Sanchez #
32.322
171.524
12
18
William Sawalich #
32.369
171.275
13
39
Ryan Sieg
32.376
171.238
14
8
Sammy Smith
32.422
170.995
15
31
Blaine Perkins
32.429
170.958
16
7
Justin Allgaier
32.447
170.863
17
16
Christian Eckes #
32.459
170.800
18
4
Parker Retzlaff
32.472
170.732
19
70
Leland Honeyman
32.479
170.695
20
24
Patrick Staropoli
32.494
170.616
21
28
Kyle Sieg
32.522
170.469
22
10
Daniel Dye #
32.529
170.433
23
32
Katherine Legge (i)
32.532
170.417
24
1
Carson Kvapil #
32.534
170.406
25
42
Anthony Alfredo
32.540
170.375
26
51
Jeremy Clements
32.585
170.140
27
27
Jeb Burton
32.594
170.093
28
71
Ryan Ellis
32.595
170.087
29
26
Dean Thompson #
32.642
169.843
30
11
Josh Williams
32.652
169.791
31
5
Kris Wright
32.673
169.681
32
44
Brennan Poole
32.759
169.236
33
99
Matt DiBenedetto
32.890
168.562
34
35
Joey Gase
32.918
168.418
35
07
Nick Leitz
32.980
168.102
36
14
Garrett Smithley
33.075
167.619
37
45
Mason Massey
33.141
167.285
38
53
Mason Maggio
No Time
No Time
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points