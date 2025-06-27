Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Focused Health 250 at Atlanta

Toby Christie

Sheldon Creed picked up the pole position after a lightning strike ended NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at EchoPark Speedway after only one of the scheduled two rounds were completed. By virtue of posting the fastest lap in the opening round, Creed took the pole position by 0.071 seconds over Austin Hill.

Creed's pole-winning run was thanks to a 32.107-second (172.673 mph) lap time in the session.

Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones, Jesse Love, Connor Zilisch, Taylor Gray, CJ McLaughlin, Harrison Burton, and Aric Almirola will comprise the remainder of the top-10 starters in Friday night's race at Atlanta.

Here is the official starting lineup for Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Race 17 of 33.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap Time

Speed

1

00

Sheldon Creed

32.107

172.673

2

21

Austin Hill

32.178

172.292

3

41

Sam Mayer

32.190

172.227

4

20

Brandon Jones

32.218

172.078

5

2

Jesse Love

32.228

172.024

6

88

Connor Zilisch #

32.269

171.806

7

54

Taylor Gray #

32.270

171.800

8

91

CJ McLaughlin

32.270

171.800

9

25

Harrison Burton

32.303

171.625

10

19

Aric Almirola

32.310

171.588

11

48

Nick Sanchez #

32.322

171.524

12

18

William Sawalich #

32.369

171.275

13

39

Ryan Sieg

32.376

171.238

14

8

Sammy Smith

32.422

170.995

15

31

Blaine Perkins

32.429

170.958

16

7

Justin Allgaier

32.447

170.863

17

16

Christian Eckes #

32.459

170.800

18

4

Parker Retzlaff

32.472

170.732

19

70

Leland Honeyman

32.479

170.695

20

24

Patrick Staropoli

32.494

170.616

21

28

Kyle Sieg

32.522

170.469

22

10

Daniel Dye #

32.529

170.433

23

32

Katherine Legge (i)

32.532

170.417

24

1

Carson Kvapil #

32.534

170.406

25

42

Anthony Alfredo

32.540

170.375

26

51

Jeremy Clements

32.585

170.140

27

27

Jeb Burton

32.594

170.093

28

71

Ryan Ellis

32.595

170.087

29

26

Dean Thompson #

32.642

169.843

30

11

Josh Williams

32.652

169.791

31

5

Kris Wright

32.673

169.681

32

44

Brennan Poole

32.759

169.236

33

99

Matt DiBenedetto

32.890

168.562

34

35

Joey Gase

32.918

168.418

35

07

Nick Leitz

32.980

168.102

36

14

Garrett Smithley

33.075

167.619

37

45

Mason Massey

33.141

167.285

38

53

Mason Maggio

No Time

No Time

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

