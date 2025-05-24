Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte
Taylor Gray took the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a lap time of 30.598 seconds (176.482 mph) around the 1.5-mile speedway. This is the second career pole position for the Joe Gibbs Racing Rookie of the Year contender.
Connor Zilisch, Austin Hill, William Byron, and Brandon Jones made up the remainder of the top-five qualifiers for Saturday's race.
Here is the official starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 13 of 33.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
54
Taylor Gray #
30.598
176.482
2
88
Connor Zilisch #
30.627
176.315
3
21
Austin Hill
30.648
176.194
4
17
William Byron (i)
30.652
176.171
5
20
Brandon Jones
30.750
175.610
6
18
William Sawalich
30.825
175.182
7
39
Ryan Sieg
30.852
175.029
8
00
Sheldon Creed
30.852
175.029
9
19
Chase Briscoe (i)
30.881
174.865
10
7
Justin Allgaier
30.882
174.859
11
41
Sam Mayer
30.919
174.650
12
1
Carson Kvapil #
30.920
174.644
13
8
Sammy Smith
30.951
174.469
14
27
Jeb Burton
30.954
174.452
15
16
Christian Eckes #
30.970
174.362
16
99
Matt DiBenedetto
30.980
174.306
17
42
Anthony Alfredo
30.983
174.289
18
48
Nick Sanchez #
31.040
173.969
19
2
Jesse Love
31.118
173.533
20
3
Austin Dillon (i)
31.182
173.177
21
31
Blaine Perkins
31.229
172.916
22
51
Jeremy Clements
31.246
172.811
23
26
Dean Thompson #
31.301
172.518
24
10
Daniel Dye #
31.384
172.062
25
25
Harrison Burton
31.426
171.832
26
44
Brennan Poole
31.472
171.581
27
11
Josh Williams
31.558
171.114
28
28
Kyle Sieg
31.594
170.919
29
53
JJ Yeley
31.623
170.762
30
71
Ryan Ellis
31.668
170.519
31
70
Leland Honeyman
31.668
170.519
32
32
Katherine Legge (i)
31.708
170.304
33
5
Kris Wright (OP)
31.755
170.052
34
4
Parker Retzlaff (OP)
31.850
169.545
35
14
Garrett Smithley (OP)
31.952
169.004
36
45
Brad Perez (OP)
31.953
168.998
37
07
Nick Leitz (OP)
32.567
165.812
38
91
CJ McLaughlin (OP)
33.139
162.950
Did Not Qualify
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
39
74
Dawson Cram (DNQ)
31.788
169.875
40
35
Carson Ware (DNQ)
0.000
--
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points
(OP) secured starting spot by way of owner points
(DNQ) indicates driver that failed to qualify for event