Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte

Toby Christie

Rusty Jarrett, LAT Images for Toyota GAZOO Racing

Taylor Gray took the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a lap time of 30.598 seconds (176.482 mph) around the 1.5-mile speedway. This is the second career pole position for the Joe Gibbs Racing Rookie of the Year contender.

Connor Zilisch, Austin Hill, William Byron, and Brandon Jones made up the remainder of the top-five qualifiers for Saturday's race.

Here is the official starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 13 of 33.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

54

Taylor Gray #

30.598

176.482

2

88

Connor Zilisch #

30.627

176.315

3

21

Austin Hill

30.648

176.194

4

17

William Byron (i)

30.652

176.171

5

20

Brandon Jones

30.750

175.610

6

18

William Sawalich

30.825

175.182

7

39

Ryan Sieg

30.852

175.029

8

00

Sheldon Creed

30.852

175.029

9

19

Chase Briscoe (i)

30.881

174.865

10

7

Justin Allgaier

30.882

174.859

11

41

Sam Mayer

30.919

174.650

12

1

Carson Kvapil #

30.920

174.644

13

8

Sammy Smith

30.951

174.469

14

27

Jeb Burton

30.954

174.452

15

16

Christian Eckes #

30.970

174.362

16

99

Matt DiBenedetto

30.980

174.306

17

42

Anthony Alfredo

30.983

174.289

18

48

Nick Sanchez #

31.040

173.969

19

2

Jesse Love

31.118

173.533

20

3

Austin Dillon (i)

31.182

173.177

21

31

Blaine Perkins

31.229

172.916

22

51

Jeremy Clements

31.246

172.811

23

26

Dean Thompson #

31.301

172.518

24

10

Daniel Dye #

31.384

172.062

25

25

Harrison Burton

31.426

171.832

26

44

Brennan Poole

31.472

171.581

27

11

Josh Williams

31.558

171.114

28

28

Kyle Sieg

31.594

170.919

29

53

JJ Yeley

31.623

170.762

30

71

Ryan Ellis

31.668

170.519

31

70

Leland Honeyman

31.668

170.519

32

32

Katherine Legge (i)

31.708

170.304

33

5

Kris Wright (OP)

31.755

170.052

34

4

Parker Retzlaff (OP)

31.850

169.545

35

14

Garrett Smithley (OP)

31.952

169.004

36

45

Brad Perez (OP)

31.953

168.998

37

07

Nick Leitz (OP)

32.567

165.812

38

91

CJ McLaughlin (OP)

33.139

162.950

Did Not Qualify

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

39

74

Dawson Cram (DNQ)

31.788

169.875

40

35

Carson Ware (DNQ)

0.000

--

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points
(OP) secured starting spot by way of owner points
(DNQ) indicates driver that failed to qualify for event

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

