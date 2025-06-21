Starting Lineup: The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway
Denny Hamlin has won seven times in the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway, and on Sunday, he will start in a good position to make it eight -- winning the pole for the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Hamlin posted a quick time of 52.144 seconds to score the pole for the event over Chris Buescher, Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek, and Cole Custer. Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suarez round out the top-10.
The Great America Getaway 400 will take place on Sunday, June 22 at 2:00 PM ET on Prime Video, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Diff
1
11
Denny Hamlin
52.144
2
17
Chris Buescher
52.227
0.083
3
77
Carson Hocevar
52.379
0.235
4
42
John Hunter Nemechek
52.390
0.246
5
41
Cole Custer
52.436
0.292
6
19
Chase Briscoe
52.444
0.300
7
54
Ty Gibbs
52.464
0.320
8
45
Tyler Reddick
52.500
0.356
9
20
Christopher Bell
52.525
0.381
10
99
Daniel Suarez
52.631
0.487
11
43
Erik Jones
52.632
0.488
12
22
Joey Logano
52.673
0.529
13
60
Ryan Preece
52.727
0.583
14
6
Brad Keselowski
52.781
0.637
15
38
Zane Smith
52.803
0.659
16
3
Austin Dillon
52.811
0.667
17
4
Noah Gragson
52.813
0.669
18
9
Chase Elliott
52.820
0.676
19
2
Austin Cindric
52.836
0.692
20
12
Ryan Blaney
52.837
0.693
21
1
Ross Chastain
52.861
0.717
22
7
Justin Haley
52.927
0.783
23
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
52.962
0.818
24
5
Kyle Larson
52.966
0.822
25
48
Alex Bowman
52.978
0.834
26
8
Kyle Busch
53.096
0.952
27
10
Ty Dillon
53.107
0.963
28
71
Michael McDowell
53.140
0.996
29
35
Riley Herbst
53.169
1.025
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
53.661
1.517
31
24
William Byron
57.645
5.501
32
34
Todd Gilliland
59.181
7.037
33
16
AJ Allmendinger
64.077
11.933
34
23
Bubba Wallace
No TIme
--
35
21
Josh Berry
No Time
--
36
51
Cody Ware
No Time
--
37
44
Brennan Poole
No Time
--