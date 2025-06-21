Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup: The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

Joseph Srigley

Denny Hamlin has won seven times in the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway, and on Sunday, he will start in a good position to make it eight -- winning the pole for the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin posted a quick time of 52.144 seconds to score the pole for the event over Chris Buescher, Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek, and Cole Custer. Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suarez round out the top-10.

The Great America Getaway 400 will take place on Sunday, June 22 at 2:00 PM ET on Prime Video, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Diff

1

11

Denny Hamlin

52.144

2

17

Chris Buescher

52.227

0.083

3

77

Carson Hocevar

52.379

0.235

4

42

John Hunter Nemechek

52.390

0.246

5

41

Cole Custer

52.436

0.292

6

19

Chase Briscoe

52.444

0.300

7

54

Ty Gibbs

52.464

0.320

8

45

Tyler Reddick

52.500

0.356

9

20

Christopher Bell

52.525

0.381

10

99

Daniel Suarez

52.631

0.487

11

43

Erik Jones

52.632

0.488

12

22

Joey Logano

52.673

0.529

13

60

Ryan Preece

52.727

0.583

14

6

Brad Keselowski

52.781

0.637

15

38

Zane Smith

52.803

0.659

16

3

Austin Dillon

52.811

0.667

17

4

Noah Gragson

52.813

0.669

18

9

Chase Elliott

52.820

0.676

19

2

Austin Cindric

52.836

0.692

20

12

Ryan Blaney

52.837

0.693

21

1

Ross Chastain

52.861

0.717

22

7

Justin Haley

52.927

0.783

23

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

52.962

0.818

24

5

Kyle Larson

52.966

0.822

25

48

Alex Bowman

52.978

0.834

26

8

Kyle Busch

53.096

0.952

27

10

Ty Dillon

53.107

0.963

28

71

Michael McDowell

53.140

0.996

29

35

Riley Herbst

53.169

1.025

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

53.661

1.517

31

24

William Byron

57.645

5.501

32

34

Todd Gilliland

59.181

7.037

33

16

AJ Allmendinger

64.077

11.933

34

23

Bubba Wallace

No TIme

--

35

21

Josh Berry

No Time

--

36

51

Cody Ware

No Time

--

37

44

Brennan Poole

No Time

--

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

