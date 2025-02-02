Racing America Logo

Starting Lineups for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash Heat Races

FEBRUARY 01: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet drives during practice for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. / Sean Gardner/Getty Images for NASCAR

The starting lineups for the four Cook Out Clash Heat Qualifier races, which will take place on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Speedway, have been set by way of the speeds in final practice.

Chase Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start from the pole in Heat Race 1 after he clocked in the fastest lap time of the practice session. Elliott's quick lap in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was a 14.115 second (63.762 mph) lap.

Elliott narrowly topped Chris Buescher by 0.031 seconds. By snagging the second-fastest lap time in the session, Buescher will start from the pole in Heat Race 2, while Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick will start from the pole in Heats 3 and 4.

The top five finishers from each of the four Cook Out Clash Heat Races, which are set to begin at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 1, will advance to Sunday's Main Event. The remaining three positions will be filled by the top-two finishers in Sunday's Last Chance Qualifier and the driver, who finished highest in the points last season and is yet to lock into the field, will assume the final starting spot in the Cook Out Clash.

Here are the official starting lineups for all four of the Cook Out Clash Heat Races:

Heat Race 1 Starting Lineup

Pos.

No.

Driver

Team

1

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

2

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

3

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

4

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

5

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

6

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

7

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

9

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

10

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Heat Race 2 Starting Lineup

Pos.

No.

Driver

Team

1

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

2

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

88

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

4

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

5

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

6

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

7

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

8

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

9

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

10

66

Garrett Smithley

Garage 66

Heat Race 3 Starting Lineup

Pos.

No.

Driver

Team

1

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

4

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

5

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

6

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

7

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

8

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

9

15

Tim Brown

Rick Ware Racing

10

50

Burt Myers

Team AmeriVet

Heat Race 4 Starting Lineup

Pos.

No.

Driver

Team

1

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

2

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

3

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

4

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

5

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

6

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

8

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

9

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

