Starting Lineups for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash Heat Races
The starting lineups for the four Cook Out Clash Heat Qualifier races, which will take place on Saturday night at Bowman Gray Speedway, have been set by way of the speeds in final practice.
Chase Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start from the pole in Heat Race 1 after he clocked in the fastest lap time of the practice session. Elliott's quick lap in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was a 14.115 second (63.762 mph) lap.
Elliott narrowly topped Chris Buescher by 0.031 seconds. By snagging the second-fastest lap time in the session, Buescher will start from the pole in Heat Race 2, while Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick will start from the pole in Heats 3 and 4.
The top five finishers from each of the four Cook Out Clash Heat Races, which are set to begin at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 1, will advance to Sunday's Main Event. The remaining three positions will be filled by the top-two finishers in Sunday's Last Chance Qualifier and the driver, who finished highest in the points last season and is yet to lock into the field, will assume the final starting spot in the Cook Out Clash.
Here are the official starting lineups for all four of the Cook Out Clash Heat Races:
Heat Race 1 Starting Lineup
Pos.
No.
Driver
Team
1
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
2
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
3
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
4
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
5
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
6
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
7
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
9
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
10
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Heat Race 2 Starting Lineup
Pos.
No.
Driver
Team
1
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
2
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
88
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
4
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
5
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
6
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
7
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
8
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
9
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
10
66
Garrett Smithley
Garage 66
Heat Race 3 Starting Lineup
Pos.
No.
Driver
Team
1
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
4
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
5
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
6
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
7
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
8
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
9
15
Tim Brown
Rick Ware Racing
10
50
Burt Myers
Team AmeriVet
Heat Race 4 Starting Lineup
Pos.
No.
Driver
Team
1
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
2
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
3
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
4
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
5
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
6
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
8
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
9
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports