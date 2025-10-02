Stellantis Names Kevin Kidd N. American Motorsports Competition Director
The pieces are coming together for Stellantis as the company approaches Ram's return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026. In addition to naming Kaulig Racing the anchor team for a five-truck program next season, Stellantis has named Kevin Kidd, a longtime NASCAR crew chief and race engineer, as its North American Motorsports Competition Director.
According to Stellantis, Kidd will lead motorsports activities for NHRA and Ram's upcoming return to the NASCAR Truck Series. Kidd loves the opportunity that has been presented at Stellantis, as it will allow him to do what he feels he's always done best: think outside of the box.
"The intersection of engineering and competition has always been my passion," Kidd said in a press release. "Stellantis' innovative approach to motorsports, especially in partnership with Kaulig Racing, presents a unique opportunity to push boundaries. I'm looking forward to contributing fresh ideas to help drive the efforts forward."
Kidd served as a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series for one race with Elliott Sadler and the No. 19 Gillett Evernham Motorsports team during the 2008 season, the Fall event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In that race, Sadler started 22nd and finished 20th with Kidd atop the pit box.
From 2008 to 2018, Kidd served as a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for a total of 171 races, and he won a total of four races with three different drivers. Kidd picked up his first career win with Denny Hamlin behind the wheel of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing entry at Darlington Raceway in 2010. He then picked up two additional wins in 2010 with Joey Logano. Kidd added a win with Matt Kenseth in the 2014 event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Kidd also served in a role on the NASCAR Competition Advisory Committee for a five-year stint.
Prior to his motorsports career, Kidd earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech and is currently pursuing an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management.
In landing Kidd, Stellantis has added an important veteran voice within the NASCAR world to head up the competition department of its North American Motorsports ventures. As the company looks to hit the ground running in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks in 2026, the signing of Kidd could pay massive dividends next season.
Kidd will work in unison with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR world, and Tony Stewart Racing and Direct Connection Engineering in the NHRA world. Kidd will report directly to Tom Sacoman, Senior Vice President of SRT Performance Division Operations.
Sacoman feels Kidd fits the bill perfectly for Stellantis.
"Our unconventional approach to competition demands a leader who can think differently, and Kevin is exactly that," said Sacoman. "His reputation in racing, combined with the capabilities of our teams, will help deliver on our 'Last Tenth' performance philosophy."