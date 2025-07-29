Stewart Friesen Suffers Pelvic Fracture, Right Leg Fracture In Dirt Race
Stewart Friesen, a four-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race winner who captured a win at Michigan International Speedway earlier this year, sustained serious injuries, which will necessitate surgeries, in a multi-car crash on Monday night in a big block modified event at Autodrome Drummond in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada.
According to an update from Jessica Friesen, the wife of the driver, Friesen suffered an unstable/open-book pelvic fracture along with a large hematoma in the area as well as a fractured right leg. Friesen is reportedly in stable condition after receiving additional pain medication and is resting ahead of surgery.
"Most of you know by now, Stewart was involved in a multi-car accident at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada last night," the Tuesday morning statement from Jessica Friesen began. "CT scans have come back clear of any head, neck, or spine injuries. Unfortunately, he is still in a tremendous amount of pain."
The statement continued, "Stewart has suffered an unstable/open-book pelvic fracture, meaning his pelvis is broken in two or more places, with a large hematoma on the area. Stewart also has a fractured right leg. Both of these injuries will require surgery. Stewart was transferred to a larger hospital this morning for these procedures."
Here is the complete statement from Jessica Friesen, which was shared to Stewart Friesen's social channels on Tuesday morning:
X user @Rooster1402 shared a video of Friesen's crash on Monday night from the DirtVision broadcast, which aired the race live. In the video, Friesen is seen slipping off the racing line and launching into the air. As Friesen flips, he catches the catch fence and wall, which bursts his car into flames.
As Friesen lands back on the track, he was savagely hit by another car attempting to avoid the crash.
While the health of the 42-year-old racer is of most importance, there is also a question about his status for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, which are quickly approaching. With his win at Michigan, Friesen had secured a place in the Playoffs, however, he must attempt every race or receive a medical waiver from NASCAR to continue chasing a championship.
Friesen would undoubtedly receive a medical waiver from NASCAR if he is able to return in time to compete in the Playoffs and applies for the waiver, but there are only two races remaining before the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs begin.
In order to have a chance at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship, Friesen would have to return to action by Saturday, August 30, which is the opening round of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs at Darlington Raceway.
The timeline of Friesen's expected recovery from his injuries sustained on Monday night is currently unknown.