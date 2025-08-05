Sugarlands, Field & Stream Join Ty Dillon for Las Vegas
Sugarlands Distilling Company, in collaboration with Field & Stream, have entered into a strategic partnership with NASCAR team Kaulig Racing, which will see the brands featured on a NASCAR Cup Series vehicle at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.
Field & Stream will collaborate with Mossy Oak on the paint scheme, fire suit, and helmet for Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Chevrolet at Las Vegas, all of which will celebrate the brand’s iconic camouflage pattern, which will bring the spirit of the great outdoors to Las Vegas.
“Sugarland Shine is one of the coolest up-and-coming brands there is,” said Ty Dillon. “They have such a connection to my hometown and home state of North Carolina. As someone who grew up spending time in the outdoors with my grandfather and dad, it is incredible to be able to represent a brand like Field and Stream who is synonymous with the outdoors lifestyle. This partnership with Sugarland Shines and Field and Stream connects with my soul and the core of who I am. It is going to be a lot of fun to represent them in Las Vegas, and I look forward to all of the unique collaborations we can create together.”
This partnership with Dillon and Kaulig Racing coincides with the return of the Field & Stream Honey Pecan Moonshine, a fan-favorite product produced by Sugarlands that blends the smooth sweetness of honey with the warm, nutty flavors of toasted pecans. The beverage will launch at retailers nationwide in the coming weeks, ahead of the inaugural Music & Stream Music Fest, which is set to take place from October 3 to 5 in Winnsboro, South Carolina.
“Honored for Field & Stream to be alongside our great partners, Sugarlands, in this moment, placing our brand alongside NASCAR, Ty Dillon, and Kaulig Racing,” said Doug McNamee, president of Field & Stream. “The NASCAR community is important to us, and we are thrilled to be included in this weekend.”
Ty Dillon, currently in the midst of his seventh full-time campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series, has recorded 12 starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In those starts, the Lewisville, North Carolina-native has a best finish of tenth in 2020, while driving for Germain Racing.
“Our partnership with Field & Stream continues to evolve in meaningful ways and the response to our co-branded moonshines has been incredible,” said Patrick Sullivan, chief revenue officer at Sugarlands. “Teaming up with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing is a natural extension of the partnership, as Ty’s love for the outdoors and authenticity aligns perfectly with both brands, and NASCAR offers an unmatched platform to connect with fans who share those same passions.”
The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, October 12 at 5:30 pm ET. Coverage of the event will be on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.