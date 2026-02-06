SuperFile to Partner with Shane Van Gisbergen in DAYTONA 500

SuperFile, the company responsible for leading a new era of digital ownership and secure file control, is partnering with Trackhouse Racing and Shane Van Gisbergen for the 2026 DAYTONA 500.

The Chicago-based company will be launching its partnership with the Justin Marks-owned NASCAR Cup Series operation in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 15. The 68th running of the DAYTONA 500 will mark the company's debut into the NASCAR space.

SuperFile is building a new category of cybersecurity known as sovereign file control, technology that enables enterprises, governments, and creators to secure, authenticate, track, and revoke access to digital content even after it has been shared or downloaded.

In an era defined by ransomware, insider threats, and AI-driven misuse of information, SuperFile introduces a new paradigm in digital ownership and enforcement. Its breakthrough platform gives organizations control over their most valuable digital assets beyond the limits of traditional perimeter security.

"It's epic to have SuperFile on my No. 97 Chevrolet for the biggest race of the year," said Van Gisbergen. "There is no better place than Daytona to introduce SuperFile to NASCAR for the first time. I remember my first DAYTONA 500 and it was electric. Looking forward to having a good run at it together."

This will mark Van Gisbergen's second attempt at the DAYTONA 500. The Auckland, New Zealand-native is entering his second full-time campaign at NASCAR's top-level, and this season, will be using the No. 97 on his Trackhouse Chevrolet, a number he made famous racing in Australian Supercars.

"We took on a challenge that everyone said was impossible: giving people true control of their data," said Shane Valdez, CEO of SuperFile. "We're building the future of digital infrastructure, where ownership and enforcement persist beyond the firewall, beyond the download, and beyond traditional security. The DAYTONA 500 is where the world meets what's next, and Trackhouse Racing is the perfect partner to introduce a technology build on speed, trust, and absolute control."

The 36-year-old driver delivered an impressive first campaign at NASCAR's top-level, winning five races on the road courses and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Towards the end of the year, Van Gisbergen showed impressive gains on the ovals, as well, making him one to watch for the upcoming season.

"We make it a priority at Trackhouse Racing to partner with companies that are distinctive, innovative and forward-thinking," said Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks. "SuperFile has a very unique position in the tech space with their software and cybersecurity capabilities that are applicable to a lot of industries, including motorsports. We're thrilled to have SuperFile join Trackhouse and look forward to leveraging their presence through auto racing."

The 2026 DAYTONA 500 will take place on Sunday, February 15 at 2:30 PM ET on FOX, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

