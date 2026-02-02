Suth, Brown, Fisher Named President of RCR Enterprises Companies

RCR Enterprises, LLC, the parent company of Richard Childress Racing, ECR Engines, RCR Manufacturing Solutions, CT Spring Company, and others, has made several key leadership appointments designed to promote strategic development inside and outside of motorsports.

Each of the RCR Enterprises operating companies will now be represented by a business president, with Bob Fisher leading ECR Engines, Mike Brown taking the helm of RCR Manufacturing Solutions (RCRMS), and Jim Suth overseeing Childress Technologies (CT) Spring Company. All three business presidents will continue to report to Mike Verlander (President) and Richard Childress (Chairman and CEO).

"RCR Enterprises is positioned for growth with the appointments of three strong business presidents in Bob Fisher, Mike Brown, and Jim Suth," said RCR President Mike Verlander. "Beyond RCR's legendary status as a championship-winning race team, Richard Childress has quietly expanded operations into manufacturing, advanced analytics, engineering, and defense work, building a national presence while becoming one of the top employers in Davidson County, North Carolina. Having strong, business-savvy presidents leading key areas of RCR Enterprises' operations sets us up for long-term stability and continued progression."

ECR Engines, a high-performance combustion engine research, development, and production company, will benefit from the continued leadership and expertise of Bob Fisher, who, as president, leads the day-to-day operations of one of NASCAR's most proficient engine operations -- providing engines to several teams in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Matt Wiles, the new Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ECR Engines, first joined ECR in 2014 and has significant experience in research and development, engine design and integration. In recent years, ECR has expanded its operations to include projects outside of motorsports, including a revolutionary project with M2X Energy designed to capture and convert waste methane through a transportable and scalable gas-to-methanol mobile plant.

As president of RCRMS, Brown and his team develop and implement business strategies and opportunities for the RCR manufacturing business, including development of the company's precision machining business, specifically as it relates to RCR's Okuma Technology Center capabilities, focus on military applications, along with RCR's engineering services and manufacturing group. Brown has more than three decades of experience in motorsports, including more than 15 years with Richard Childress Racing. In recent years, RCRMS' manufacturing, machining and engineering capabilities have served as a catalyst to position RCR Enterprises as a trusted integrator, especially in areas of ground mobility and defense as evidenced through a recent collaboration with American defense and aerospace manufacturer Lockheed Martin, who recently conducted a 90-degree launch Join-Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) utilziing a special 6x6 military vehicle purpose-built by RCRMS.

As president of CT Spring Company, Suth oversees the production of high-performance valve springs within the motorsports ecosystem, as well as for other high-performance applications. CT Springs are used in Richard Childress Racing and Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR engines, General Motors engines competing in IMSA and other forms of road racing, as well as several other grassroots sprint car, late model, and modified engines. Suth is a third-generation spring maker who managed the startup of the valve spring manufacturing facility which is now based in Lexington, North Carolina and led the value spring manufacturing research and development efforts at ECR from 2007 to 2021.

