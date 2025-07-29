Syracuse Football to Sponsor JJ Yeley, NY Racing Team at Watkins Glen
Syracuse Football will be featured as the primary sponsor of a NASCAR Cup Series race car in the upcoming Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 10. The University's orange and navy blue colors will adorn the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet for the race around the 2.45-mile road course in New York.
JJ Yeley, a veteran of 392 NASCAR Cup Series starts who has made six starts for NY Racing in 2025, will be behind the wheel of the No. 44 Syracuse Football machine.
The NY Racing Team revealed the paint scheme for the Syracuse Football car via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
The car features an orange good with the big-bold Syracuse University "S" logo on the hood. The sides of the car feature a blue base coat with orange Syracuse football helmets, which house the car's No. 44 font.
On the rear quarter panels of the car is a Syracuse dart with D-A-R-T spelled out. DART is a special acronym from Syracuse Head Coach Fran Brown, which stands for Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, and Tough. The coach says if his players can achieve all of the attributes described in D.A.R.T. that they have hit the bull's eye.
The NY Racing Team, which is a part-time "Open" team, will attempt to hit the bull's eye themselves at Watkins Glen International. The team has attempted eight NASCAR Cup Series events this season and has made the field for seven of the eight races. The lone DNQ for the team this season came in the season-opening Daytona 500 with Yeley behind the wheel.
The team's best finish so far this year is 32nd, which it has achieved on two occasions. Yeley scored a 32nd-place result for the team at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season, while Derek Kraus finished 32nd in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.