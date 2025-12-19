Tanner Gray, Gio Ruggiero Secure TRICON Returns for 2026

TRICON Garage has inked contract extensions with both Tanner Gray and Gio Ruggiero, which will see both drivers return to the championship-winning organization for the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign.

Gray, whose long tenure competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has transformed him into a veteran-like presence, will return to the team for a seventh consecutive year, driving the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

Job’s not finished.



Tanner Gray and Gio Ruggiero will return to TRICON for the ‘26 season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/7zXZ0KyqDH — TRICON (@TRICONGarage) December 18, 2025

While the native of Artesia, New Mexico has never been to Victory Lane in his 142 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the former drag racer turned NASCAR star has amassed 13 finishes inside the top-five, and 33 top-10s.

The 26-year-old driver has also been to Victory Lane twice in the ARCA Menards Series, dating back to 2024 with Joe Gibbs Racing. Gray is the oldest of the Gray brothers, whose grandfather, Johnny Gray, is a co-owner of TRICON Garage. Tanner's younger brother, Taylor, competes full-time in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Gray will serve as a veteran teammate to Gio Ruggiero, who after winning Rookie of The Year (ROTY) honors in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series last season, will look to bring the strength back for his sophomore season behind the wheel of the No. 17 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage.

Ruggiero went to Victory Lane once in the Fall, becoming the first driver not named Corey Heim to win under the branding of TRICON Garage with his victory (over Heim) at Talladega Superspeedway. That was one of seven top-five results for the Seekonk, Massachusetts-native, three of which, surprisingly, came at road courses.

The 19-year-old driver finished 11th in final NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series point standings, after narrowly missing the post-season. The Toyota Driver Development (TD2) prospect will look to have another strong season in the Truck Series with TRICON.

Ruggiero and Gray are the second and third drivers to be confirmed to TRICON Garage's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series lineup for 2026. Kaden Honeycutt, a Championship 4 contender from last season with Halmar Friesen Racing, Honeycutt is confirmed to be driving the championship-winning No. 11, with Scott Zipadelli as his crew chief.

Additional announcements regarding the remainder of the TRICON Garage driver lineup, as well as the crew chief and personnel lineups for drivers Gio Ruggiero and Tanner Gray will come at a later date.

The 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 13 at 7:30 PM ET. Coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1, NASCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

