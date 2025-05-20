Team Penske Honored by Town of Mooresville For Three-Straight Titles
On Monday evening, Team Penske was honored in a proclamation ceremony by the town of Mooresville, Mayor Chris Carney, and the Town Board of Commissioners for winning three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championships. The festivities allowed Team Penske, which houses its operation in a state-of-the-art race shop in Mooresville, to show off a couple of its race cars on the streets of Mooresville, while local fans came to show their appreciation for their town's race team.
Mayor Carney is proud that a legendary race team such as Team Penske set up shop in Mooresville, NC.
“Team Penske is truly creating a modern-day dynasty in the racing industry,” said Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney. “We are honored to celebrate their achievements and are proud that an organization with such a legacy of excellence calls Mooresville home.”
Team Penske has been a distinct member of the Town of Mooresville since the 1991 season, when the team opened up its original shop on Knob Hill Rd. In 2005, the team moved into its current shop, which boasts a layout of more than 400,000 square feet.
Monday night's event was truly an honor for the Team Penske organization, which has accomplished so much on so many different levels of motorsports.
“What a privilege it is for Team Penske to be honored by the Town of Mooresville,” said Michael Nelson, President of NASCAR Operations, Team Penske. “Mooresville is not only home to the organization, but also where so many of our team members and their families live and work. We are certainly proud to represent the town, our partners, and race fans each week we go to the track and compete at the highest level of motorsports.”
Joey Logano, who narrowly missed out on winning his second consecutive NASCAR All-Star Race this past weekend, was blown away by the honor for his race team.
"I mean, it's cool. Mooresville is home for so many of us," said three-time and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano. "Mooresville has done such a fantastic job recently, especially, but the growth you see in this town is incredible. But how much they embrace motorsports, I don't think there's another town in the country that embraces motorsports more than Mooresville. You see the water tower, you see going down Mooresville downtown, they have the legends of our sport right there."
Logano says getting a chance to meet the people in the town of Mooresville on Monday night made the event truly special.
"Obviously, our race shop is only a couple of miles from here. So, it's neat, it's an honor to have us invited here and get to enjoy it with everybody, the people, right? That's what makes the town special is the people," Logano explained.
Ryan Blaney, who won the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship, was proud that the town of Mooresville considers Team Penske their own. Because in NASCAR, unlike other sports, teams don't feature the city that they're from in their team name.
"It was just neat to be a part of it, it's neat that Mooresville is wanting us to come out and be recognized. It's funny, our sport, as opposed to other sports, you're not associated with a city or a town. Unlike the Charlotte Hornets, we're not the Mooresville Team Penske or Mooresville Penske Racing, but I do feel like you pride yourself on where your shop is located, and where you're based," Blaney said. "You know, we're six miles up the road -- not even. I just think it's really neat that we were able to come out. It was nice to talk to the Mayor earlier, he's really excited to have us."
Blaney was also excited that crew members were part of the celebration on Monday night.
"I think it's even more neat that the crew guys are able to come out and get recognized for this, and what they've been able to do the last three years," Blaney stated.
As for him personally, Blaney is just happy he was able to contribute to the three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championships, something that Roger Penske's legendary team had never accomplished previously.
"From the team side, it's just great to contribute to the success of Roger [Penske] and this group. And on my side, it's something I've always wanted to do," Blaney said. "Been lucky to do it with a team that has done a lot over the years and given me a lot over the years, and given me essentially my chance in the sport. And let me kind of grow throughout and through good times and bad times, when I could have easily gotten canned. They stuck with it, and it's cool when those things pay off."
With the celebration of its three consecutive championships in downtown Mooresville complete, Team Penske's NASCAR Cup Series program will shift its focus to the task at hand -- winning this weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.