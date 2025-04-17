Team Penske Makes Change to Ryan Blaney's Pit Crew
After a rough opening nine races on pit road, Team Penske has decided to make a change to Ryan Blaney's No. 12 NASCAR Cup Series pit crew.
Starting with next weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Keiston France will serve as the Front Changer for the No. 12 team after serving in the same role on the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team this season. France takes over for Ryan "Skip" Flores, who has been part of the No. 12 team for several seasons, including Blaney's 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship run.
Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports was the first to report of the change to the No. 12 Team Penske pit crew.
Team Penske provides the pit crews for Front Row Motorsports, and opted to make the change.
Flores will take over as the Front Changer on the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team and will now pit for driver Zane Smith. Additionally, Front Row Motorsports has confirmed to Racing America On SI that Ryan Selig, who has traveled with the Team Penske organization over the last few races in an "organizational" role, according to team rosters, will serve as the new Jack Man for the No. 38 team starting at Talladega.
Kapil Fletcher had previously been serving as the Jack Man for the No. 38 team this season.
A quarter of the way through the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Team Penske team rank sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, while Zane Smith and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team are 24th in the standings.
Interestingly enough, both drivers and their teams are the top ranked within their respective three-car teams in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings heading into the lone off-weekend on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
Perhaps the pit road changes can help propel both Blaney and Smith to new heights beginning with the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27.