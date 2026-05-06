Team Penske, Ryan Blaney Announce Long-Term Contract Extension

Anyone who had envisioned Ryan Blaney driving somewhere other than Team Penske, is going to have to wait quite a bit longer for that to take place -- if it ever happens at all. On Wednesday, Team Penske announced a long-term contract extension with Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Additionally, Menards will return as a sponsor of the Team Penske organization in a multi-year sponsorship renewal.

Blaney, 32, has developed into one of the best all-around talents in the NASCAR Cup Series over the last few seasons, as he has amassed 11 of his 18 career victories since 2023. Blaney has consistently found the front of the field, even when his car or pit crew isn't quite where they need to be on the given weekend.

Being able to carry the team on his shoulders, when the need presents itself, made Blaney a coveted potential free agent acquisition. Roger Penske understands the value that Blaney brings to his race team and was able to lock his driver up for years to come.

“Ryan Blaney has developed into one of the elite drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the success he’s achieved speaks for itself,” said Penske in a press release. “I’m confident Ryan and the No. 12 team will continue to build momentum into the future, especially positioned alongside a committed partner like Menards, who’s been instrumental to our team for more than a decade.”

Blaney describes his continued relationship with Penske and the Team Penske team the stuff that drivers dream of when they first embark upon the journey of becoming a NASCAR Cup Series driver. Blaney is ready to continue competing for wins and championships under the Team Penske banner.

“Roger’s commitment to me and my career has been something a race car driver could only dream of – not only getting the opportunity in the first place, but sticking with me through the highs and lows for more than a decade,” said Blaney. “To still be a part of Team Penske – the wins, the championships, the people – and continuing to grow my career with the unwavering support of Roger and the entire organization has been the opportunity of a lifetime. We’re going to keep pushing to deliver more wins and championships, and to do that with the support of John Menard and the Menard family is truly an honor.”

Without great sponsorship, great drivers and teams would be completely unable to shine in the NASCAR Cup Series. That's just the nature of the expensive sport that is professional auto racing. Menards has loved what it has achieved alongside Blaney and Team Penske over the last few years, and is excited to keep the partnership rolling for more trophies.

“We’ve enjoyed a tremendous relationship with Team Penske, and we’re excited to continue that partnership for the future,” said John Menard, President and CEO of Menards. “Ryan and Austin Cindric have both done a tremendous amount for our brand, vendors and our customers, and they represent us with professionalism and passion. Team Penske shares our dedication to excellence, and we look forward to achieving more success together on and off the track.”

Blaney, who has one win so far this season, ranks fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings after 11 races. The driver has finished inside the top-10 of the championship standings every season since 2017, and looks well on his way to continuing that streak this season.