Team Penske, Wood Brothers Conduct Jack Man Swap Ahead Of Kansas

After a disastrous eight-race start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season for the No. 12 Team Penske pit crew, which has netted a series-worst loss of 88 positions on pit road according to Racing Insights, a change has been made.

Going into this weekend's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, Ryan Blaney will have a new jack man on his pit crew after Team Penske, which provides the pit crews for Wood Brothers Racing, decided to swap the jack man for the No. 12 and No. 21 teams.

Landon Honeycutt, who had been the jack man for Blaney's team, will take over jack man duties for Josh Berry and the No. 21 team, while Pat Gray will slide over from the Wood Brothers team to serve as jack man for Blaney and the No. 12 team.

Gray served as an integral piece of Joey Logano's third NASCAR Cup Series championship, as he was called into duty mid-race during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship race due to an injury sustained by Logano's primary jack man, Graham Stoddard.

With Gray, who had been the jack man for the No. 2 Team Penske team during that race, the No. 22 team didn't miss a beat the remainder of the race, and Logano earned the championship.

Perhaps Gray can be the missing piece needed to improve the chemistry for the No. 12 Team Penske pit crew.

The new jack man won't be the only change for the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team at Kansas Speedway, as crew chief Miles Stanley will not travel with the team this weekend due to personal reasons.

NASCAR.com had the initial report of Stanley missing this weekend's race.

Veteran crew chief, Matt Swiderski, who previously served as crew chief for Trackhouse Racing and Kaulig Racing, will take over crew chiefing duties for Berry and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team this weekend in place of Stanley.

The NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, April 19, and will be televised on FOX with television coverage set to kick off at 2:00 PM ET.