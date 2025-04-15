Telcel to Sponsor Daniel Suarez in Hometown Cup Race in Mexico City
On June 15, NASCAR will be taking its first trip off of United States soil for a points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event, travelling to Mexico City, Mexico to compete at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
For Daniel Suarez, the sole Mexican-born driver at NASCAR’s top-level and one of two Mexico-natives in NASCAR’s National Series, the homecoming will already be special but made even more special by the support of a major sponsor.
Telcel-Infinitum, a Mexican-based telecommunications company, will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event in Mexico City, supporting Daniel Suarez.
“This, to me, is a dream come true,” said Suarez. “Being born and raised in Mexico is very special to me. I have dreamed about racing in my home country every day since I left Mexico to chase my NASCAR dream in 2011. This race will be the highlight of my racing career. It is a chance to compete in front of my home country fans and those who have supported me all these years.”
On Tuesday, the native of Monterrey, Mexico met with members of the media in Mexico City to unveil his No. 99 Telcel Chevrolet. The white and blue paint scheme will hit the racetrack as NASCAR makes history with a NASCAR Cup Series event south of the border.
“I hope this event creates a lot of NASCAR fans in Mexico. We want to make this event permanent on the NASCAR calendar for many years.”
“Mexico has been loving motorsports for a very long time, and I feel like, slowly, that has also changed into NASCAR,” said Suárez. “NASCAR is a very important sport for Mexico, and it continues to grow with the NASCAR Mexico Series and now the Cup Series going there. It’s going to be a big deal. There are a lot of super excited people.”
The racetrack, which hosted NASCAR Xfinity Series events from 2006 to 2008, is measured at 2.674 miles in length, with 17 turns and an elevation of 7,342 feet.
Suarez is a two-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, who captured his first career victory in a special way at Sonoma Raceway. Last season, the Trackhouse Racing driver won one of the most memorable events in recent history, beating out Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney in a three-wide photo finish.
The former champion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series will look to capture a hometown win in June, with the inaugural event happening on Sunday, June 15 at 3:00 PM ET. Coverage of the event will be on Amazon’s Prime Video, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.