Three Drivers Receive Coveted 100 Overall Rating in NASCAR 25 Game

Toby Christie

William Byron, who is attempting to collect his first-career NASCAR Cup Series championship, is among the three drivers who received a perfect 100 overall driver rating in iRacing's NASCAR 25 console game.
NASCAR 25, the first NASCAR console game produced by iRacing, became available for Gold Edition purchasers through early access at Midnight on Friday, October 10. While early access players are putting the new game through its paces in online lobbies and the expansive offline career mode, one of the most anticipated items around the official release of the game, which is set for October 14 for standard edition players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, has been revealed.

I'm of course talking about the NASCAR 25 Driver Ratings.

Much like 'Madden Ratings' in the legendary Madden NFL game franchise, NASCAR 25's driver ratings determine how the real-world NASCAR and ARCA drivers will compete in the virtual world of the NASCAR 25 video game.

Among the four NASCAR touring series contained within the game, only three drivers, out of the roughly 176 unique real-world racers, received the coveted perfect 100 driver rating score.

William Byron, the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and the driver featured front and center on the game's three-driver collage on the cover, clocks in as the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series driver to score a 100 rating in the iRacing NASCAR console game franchise.

NASCAR 25 ratings come from an unspecified formula which takes into account a driver's rating at six individual styles of tracks including Superspeedways (Daytona, Talladega, and Atlanta), Speedways (Tracks like Michigan and Pocono), Intermediates (1.5-mile speedways), Short Intermediates (short tracks and tracks shorter than the 1.5-mile intermediates), Concrete (Bristol, Dover etc.), and Road Courses.

Perfect 100 ratings handed out per track type:

Track Type

Driver

Superspeedways

Joey Logano

Speedways

Denny Hamlin

Intermediates

William Byron

Short Intermediates

Christopher Bell

Concrete

Denny Hamlin

Road Courses

Shane van Gisbergen

Here is a complete breakdown of all of the overall driver ratings for the NASCAR Cup Series field in NASCAR 25 on the game's launch day:

Rank

Driver

OVR

1

William Byron

100

2

Denny Hamlin

99

3

Kyle Larson

99

4

Ryan Blaney

98

5

Christopher Bell

97

6

Chase Elliott

96

7

Tyler Reddick

92

8

Chase Briscoe

92

9

Joey Logano

90

10

Bubba Wallace

90

11

Chris Buescher

89

12

Brad Keselowski

88

13

Alex Bowman

87

14

Ross Chastain

87

15

Ty Gibbs

86

16

Ryan Preece

84

17

Kyle Busch

84

18

Carson Hocevar

84

19

Austin Cindric

83

20

AJ Allmendinger

80

21

Josh Berry

78

22

Erik Jones

77

23

Michael McDowell

77

24

Daniel Suarez

76

25

Austin Dillon

76

26

John Hunter Nemechek

76

27

Zane Smith

75

28

Justin Haley

74

29

Shane van Gisbergen

72

30

Todd Gilliland

71

31

Noah Gragson

71

32

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

69

33

Cole Custer

68

34

Ty Dillon

66

35

Connor Zilisch

63

36

Riley Herbst

63

37

Martin Truex Jr.

63

38

Corey LaJoie

60

39

Cody Ware

55

40

Jimmie Johnson

54

41

Justin Allgaier

52

42

JJ Yeley

50

43

BJ McLeod

50

44

Josh Bilicki

49

45

Chad Finchum

46

46

Helio Castroneves

44

47

Burt Myers

40

Joining Byron in NASCAR 25's "100 Club", it should come as no surprise, is NASCAR Xfinity Series standout Connor Zilisch. Zilisch, who has driven a part-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series this year for Trackhouse Racing, which earned him a 63 rating in the game in the NASCAR Cup Series, has won 10 races this season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. As a result, he holds the top honor as far as driver rating in the NASCAR Xfinity Series portion of the NASCAR 25 game.

Here are the top-five NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars in driver rating in NASCAR 25:

Rank

Driver

Rating

1

Connor Zilisch

100

2

Justin Allgaier

99

3

Aric Almirola

97

4

Jesse Love

94

5

Sam Mayer

93

The final driver, who made it into the "100 Club" in NASCAR 25 on release day, which should come as no surprise, is Corey Heim in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Heim has won an all-time series record 10 races so far this season, and is the runaway favorite for the championship in that series.

Heim holds a seven-point advantage over the next-highest rated NASCAR Truck Series full-timer in the game (several NASCAR Cup Series full-time drivers, such as Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, are in the high 90s).

Here are the top-five rated NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regulars in NASCAR 25:

Rank

Driver

Rating

1

Corey Heim

100

2

Layne Riggs

93

3

Ty Majeski

90

4

Chandler Smith

89

5

Daniel Hemric

86

The ARCA Menards Series also makes its first appearance in a NASCAR console game in NASCAR 25, and while the series doesn't have a 100-overall driver, Brenden "Butterbean" Queen, who won the 2025 series championship with an eight-win season with Pinnacle Racing Group, took the top spot in the rankings with a 99-overall rating.

William Sawalich, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor, who has driven the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing entry part-time, came in runner-up with a 97-overall rating.

Here are the top-five rated ARCA Menards Series regulars in NASCAR 25:

Rank

Driver

Rating

1

Brenden Queen

99

2

Lavar Scott

90

3

Lawless Alan

90

4

Isabella Robusto

86

5

Jake Finch

84

To find out how to order a copy of the NASCAR 25 console game, which will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 on October 14, and on Steam for PC users on November 11, head over to the official NASCAR 25 website.

