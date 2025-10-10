Three Drivers Receive Coveted 100 Overall Rating in NASCAR 25 Game
NASCAR 25, the first NASCAR console game produced by iRacing, became available for Gold Edition purchasers through early access at Midnight on Friday, October 10. While early access players are putting the new game through its paces in online lobbies and the expansive offline career mode, one of the most anticipated items around the official release of the game, which is set for October 14 for standard edition players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, has been revealed.
I'm of course talking about the NASCAR 25 Driver Ratings.
Much like 'Madden Ratings' in the legendary Madden NFL game franchise, NASCAR 25's driver ratings determine how the real-world NASCAR and ARCA drivers will compete in the virtual world of the NASCAR 25 video game.
Among the four NASCAR touring series contained within the game, only three drivers, out of the roughly 176 unique real-world racers, received the coveted perfect 100 driver rating score.
William Byron, the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and the driver featured front and center on the game's three-driver collage on the cover, clocks in as the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series driver to score a 100 rating in the iRacing NASCAR console game franchise.
NASCAR 25 ratings come from an unspecified formula which takes into account a driver's rating at six individual styles of tracks including Superspeedways (Daytona, Talladega, and Atlanta), Speedways (Tracks like Michigan and Pocono), Intermediates (1.5-mile speedways), Short Intermediates (short tracks and tracks shorter than the 1.5-mile intermediates), Concrete (Bristol, Dover etc.), and Road Courses.
Perfect 100 ratings handed out per track type:
Track Type
Driver
Superspeedways
Joey Logano
Speedways
Denny Hamlin
Intermediates
William Byron
Short Intermediates
Christopher Bell
Concrete
Denny Hamlin
Road Courses
Shane van Gisbergen
Here is a complete breakdown of all of the overall driver ratings for the NASCAR Cup Series field in NASCAR 25 on the game's launch day:
Rank
Driver
OVR
1
William Byron
100
2
Denny Hamlin
99
3
Kyle Larson
99
4
Ryan Blaney
98
5
Christopher Bell
97
6
Chase Elliott
96
7
Tyler Reddick
92
8
Chase Briscoe
92
9
Joey Logano
90
10
Bubba Wallace
90
11
Chris Buescher
89
12
Brad Keselowski
88
13
Alex Bowman
87
14
Ross Chastain
87
15
Ty Gibbs
86
16
Ryan Preece
84
17
Kyle Busch
84
18
Carson Hocevar
84
19
Austin Cindric
83
20
AJ Allmendinger
80
21
Josh Berry
78
22
Erik Jones
77
23
Michael McDowell
77
24
Daniel Suarez
76
25
Austin Dillon
76
26
John Hunter Nemechek
76
27
Zane Smith
75
28
Justin Haley
74
29
Shane van Gisbergen
72
30
Todd Gilliland
71
31
Noah Gragson
71
32
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
69
33
Cole Custer
68
34
Ty Dillon
66
35
Connor Zilisch
63
36
Riley Herbst
63
37
Martin Truex Jr.
63
38
Corey LaJoie
60
39
Cody Ware
55
40
Jimmie Johnson
54
41
Justin Allgaier
52
42
JJ Yeley
50
43
BJ McLeod
50
44
Josh Bilicki
49
45
Chad Finchum
46
46
Helio Castroneves
44
47
Burt Myers
40
Joining Byron in NASCAR 25's "100 Club", it should come as no surprise, is NASCAR Xfinity Series standout Connor Zilisch. Zilisch, who has driven a part-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series this year for Trackhouse Racing, which earned him a 63 rating in the game in the NASCAR Cup Series, has won 10 races this season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. As a result, he holds the top honor as far as driver rating in the NASCAR Xfinity Series portion of the NASCAR 25 game.
Here are the top-five NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars in driver rating in NASCAR 25:
Rank
Driver
Rating
1
Connor Zilisch
100
2
Justin Allgaier
99
3
Aric Almirola
97
4
Jesse Love
94
5
Sam Mayer
93
The final driver, who made it into the "100 Club" in NASCAR 25 on release day, which should come as no surprise, is Corey Heim in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Heim has won an all-time series record 10 races so far this season, and is the runaway favorite for the championship in that series.
Heim holds a seven-point advantage over the next-highest rated NASCAR Truck Series full-timer in the game (several NASCAR Cup Series full-time drivers, such as Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, are in the high 90s).
Here are the top-five rated NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regulars in NASCAR 25:
Rank
Driver
Rating
1
Corey Heim
100
2
Layne Riggs
93
3
Ty Majeski
90
4
Chandler Smith
89
5
Daniel Hemric
86
The ARCA Menards Series also makes its first appearance in a NASCAR console game in NASCAR 25, and while the series doesn't have a 100-overall driver, Brenden "Butterbean" Queen, who won the 2025 series championship with an eight-win season with Pinnacle Racing Group, took the top spot in the rankings with a 99-overall rating.
William Sawalich, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor, who has driven the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing entry part-time, came in runner-up with a 97-overall rating.
Here are the top-five rated ARCA Menards Series regulars in NASCAR 25:
Rank
Driver
Rating
1
Brenden Queen
99
2
Lavar Scott
90
3
Lawless Alan
90
4
Isabella Robusto
86
5
Jake Finch
84
To find out how to order a copy of the NASCAR 25 console game, which will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 on October 14, and on Steam for PC users on November 11, head over to the official NASCAR 25 website.