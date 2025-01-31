Tim Cindric Stepping Back as Day-to-Day Leader of Penske Racing Programs
Tim Cindric has decided to step back as the overall day-to-day leader of Team Penske’s racing programs, the organization officially announced on Friday.
Cindric will continue to serve as the President of Team Penske’s efforts in the NTT IndyCar Series and will have oversight to the team’s racing archives and historical assets. Ron Ruzewski will continue as Managing Director for the INDYCAR team.
The 56-year-old graduate of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology first joined Team Penske in October of 1999. Just seven years later, in January 2006, Cindric was promoted to President of Penske Racing, a position he’s held for the last 20 years.
Michael Nelson will remain the President of Team Penske’s NASCAR Cup Series program and Vice President of Operations, while Jonathan Diuguid will continue in the role of Managing Director of Porsche Penske Motorsport. Both Nelson and Diuguid will report directly to Roger Penske.
“I have lived my dream job for the last 25 years as the overall leader of the Penske Racing organization,” Cindric said in a team-issued statement. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the business while achieving many milestones together. I’ve decided I need to make a change that provides me with the flexibility I need at this stage of my career. I appreciate the understanding Roger has provided throughout our conversations and I’m confident this team will continue to succeed as we have a proven leadership team in all areas.”
Cindric’s son, Austin Cindric, currently competes full-time as part of Team Penske’s NASCAR Cup Series program, where he pilots the No. 2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
The organization itself, in the NASCAR Cup Series, has become a juggernaut in recent years, winning the last three NASCAR Cup Series championships between drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.
Team Penske has amassed 147 victories in its 41 seasons as a NASCAR Cup Series team.