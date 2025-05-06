TNT Announces Full Broadcast Team for 2025 Cup Series Coverage
TNT Sports, which returns to broadcasting the NASCAR Cup Series in the Summer of 2025, has hired an esteemed list of analysts, commentators, and pit reporters, as the network gears up for its five-race run this Summer, starting at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28.
As previously announced, the play-by-play broadcast booth for the In-Season Bracket Tournament will comprise of NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series broadcaster Adam Alexander, as well as NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Steve Letarte.
Marty Snider, who was a part of the TNT Sports coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series when it aired more than a decade ago, will return to the network as a pit reporter in 2025. On pit road, Snider will be joined by a pair of fresh faces in Danielle Trotta and Alan Cavanna.
Trotta was a long-time host of NASCAR Race Hub at FOX Sports, and after leaving FOX Sports in 2017, she worked with NBC Sports while hosting post-race coverage for NASCAR on NBCSN and currently serves as the host of On Track as SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. In addition to her role with TNT, Trotta will serve as host of the Prime Vide pre- and post-race shows.
Cavanna is a veteran NASCAR reporter and broadcaster known for his work with FOX Sports and NASCAR.com. Cavanna has covered the sport since 2013 and worked as pit reporter for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series broadcasts on FOX Sports 1.
In the studio for pre- and post-race shows for TNT Sports will be Shannon Spake, who has spent time at ESPN, FOX Sports (NASCAR Race Hub), and most recently, NASCAR, where she has been hosting “NASCAR Inside The Playoffs” and “NASCAR Daily”.
Jamie McMurray and Parker Kligerman, who also broadcast NASCAR Xfinity Series events on The CW, will join Spake in the booth. McMurray is a winner of the 2010 DAYTONA 500, while Kligerman has won multiple events in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
Finally, as part of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge Altcast on truTV, TNT Sports has tapped 21-time NASCAR Cup Series race-winner Jeff Burton and former race-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds, where they will take on an alternate viewing experience taking fans inside the individual driver bracket storylines each week.
TNT Sports will broadcast five NASCAR Cup Series events in 2025 -- Atlanta (June 28), Chicago (July 6), Sonoma (July 13), Dover (July 20), and Indianpolis (July 27).