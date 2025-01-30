TNT Sports, Max Announce New NASCAR Streaming Feature for 2025
For NASCAR fans looking for supplemental views in addition to the standard race broadcast during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, TNT Sports and Max announced a brand-new streaming feature called NASCAR Driver Cam on Thursday.
The feature, which will go live exclusively on Max beginning with the Cook Out Clash on Sunday, February 2, will allow fans the chance to have unfettered access to go inside of each driver's car with dedicated 1080p Driver Cam feeds for every driver in the NASCAR Cup Series for each of the season's 38 races.
Fans will have the option to view the video feed from a single driver camera, as well as the option for two pre-set Multiview stream options featuring four drivers each. A press release states that these groupings of drivers will be chosen based on the most compelling matchups and storylines each week.
B/R Racing will run a weekly poll on its X and Instagram channels to give fans a voice in which drivers will be featured on a weekly "Fan Selected" stream on Max.
Not only will the NASCAR Driver Cam streaming option feature in-car video, but it will be accompanied by synced team scanner communication audio as well as live race stats, a leaderboard, and in-car telemetry including speed, RPM, gear, and additional items.
To pile onto the awesomeness of the NASCAR Driver Cam feature, fans will be able to pause, rewind, and fast forward live video, and replays of the NASCAR Driver Cam streams from every driver will be available to be replayed following each race.
This is a truly unique, available exclusively on the Max streaming service in 2025, was cultivated in the seven-year Media Rights Agreement that TNT Sports struck with NASCAR in November 2023.
As previously announced, TNT Sports will provide the television coverage of five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series events beginning with the Atlanta Motor Speedway night race on Saturday, June 28. TNT Sports' five races will make up the inaugural NASCAR in-season tournament, which will award $1 million to the driver that outlasts all the rest to take home the in-season tournament championship.
Following Atlanta, TNT Sports will return for the events at the Chicago Street Course (July 6), Sonoma Raceway (July 13), Dover Motor Speedway (July 20), and the crown jewel Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 27). All five TNT Sports races will be simulcast on Max.
Additionally, every NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session throughout the second half of the season over the next seven years will be available exclusively on truTV and Max.