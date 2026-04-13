To Combat Fuel Saving NASCAR Announces New Talladega Stage Lengths

In an effort to reduce the importance of fuel saving in superspeedway racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, the sanctioning body has announced new stage lengths for the upcoming April 26 event at Talladega Superspeedway.

According to a media alert issued by NASCAR on Monday afternoon, the opening Stage of the Talladega race will end on Lap 98, Stage 2 will end on Lap 143, and the race will be scheduled to end at the conclusion of Lap 188.

By increasing the opening Stage, this will allow drivers to make it to the end of Stage 2 without pitting for fuel, and after a pit stop between Stages 2 and 3, the drivers will be able to make it to the end of Stage 3 without additional fuel.

On last week's edition of the "Hauler Talk Podcast", John Probst, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer revealed that the Stage lengths would be adjusted for the Talladega NASCAR Cup Series race, and he explained the thought process from the sanctioning body, which continues to try to develop compelling on-track action for race fans.

With the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season already underway, Probst says NASCAR was reluctant to make major technical changes, but it wanted to attempt to reduce fuel conservation, which has dominated superspeedway races since the Next Gen car was adopted in 2022.

“As we went through all of our options, not just with NASCAR but even with the teams, there’s a little bit of reluctance to just make wholesale changes to any of the technical stuff in the middle of the season for fear of the unintended consequences," Probst explained.

Probst continued, “If you look at generally how a lot of our speedways were laid out, it was a short stage, a short stage, and then a long stage to the end. Going into Talladega, we’re going to flip that and adjust the lengths of the final two stages such that we’re confident that the last two stages are short enough to be made without a fuel stop.

“It could be interesting, as well, in that first stage, the length of it, if there’s some that try to do it on one stop versus some that try to do it on two. We think that if there are some that try to do it on two, they may drag the group that tried to do it on one along with them to where they won’t be able to do it in one, so it’s got the potential there for some pretty interesting strategies.”

Will the changes of the stage lengths for the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway lead to a more compelling on-track product for superspeedways? That remains to be seen, but it had grown apparent that NASCAR would need to make a change.

If the changes produce what NASCAR hopes it produces, you'd like to think the stage lengths for superspeedway races will be adjusted going forward.