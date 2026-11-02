Toby's Take: It's Time For NASCAR To Penalize The Golden Goose

By now, it should be abundantly clear that NASCAR doesn't want to penalize Carson Hocevar, as his on-track antics, while frustrating for competitors, have become a breeding ground for social media traction. But in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, Hocevar crossed the line, even by his own standards, in an on-track pissing match with Austin Cindric.

And now, it's past time for the sanctioning body to step in.

On Lap 211 of the 500-lap event, Cindric, who was battling with Kyle Larson for the free pass, received taps from behind from Chase Briscoe, a championship contender also looking for the free pass. These taps sent Cindric into the rear bumper of Hocevar's No. 77 Chevrolet.

Hocevar, two laps down at the time, became seemingly enraged by the contact from Cindric, ironic considering Hocevar's track record, and it was at this point that Hocevar decided to flip into "pissed-off teenager" mode. Hocevar repeatedly attempted to brake-check in front of Cindric's No. 2 Ford.

With NASCAR making changes to the short-track package this season, which resulted in a softer front bumper area, it seems clear that Hocevar knew that slamming on his brakes could cause significant damage to Cindric's car.

As Cindric was focused on positioning himself to be the first car a lap down, Hocevar had one objective in mind: ruin Cindric's day. No less than four times, Hocevar slammed on his brakes erratically in front of Cindric. Three times, Cindric was unable to avoid rear-ending Hocevar's car.

So, looking back at this whole situation here... How is the 77 still on track? This seems pretty egregious. He attempted it like 15 times before he pulled it off. And then once he pulled it off, he continued doing it more. Wild stuff. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/efREOnAtoJ — Toby Christie (@TobyChristie) November 1, 2026

Hocevar's antics were so over-the-top that even his spotter, Tyler Green, tried to voice to his driver to cut out the shenanigans. The warning fell on deaf ears.

Eventually, the damage caused by Hocevar was so severe that Cindric had to go behind the wall.

Cindric's day would end after completing just 222 laps.

While Cindric chose to decline interviews with the media after he was checked and released from Martinsville Speedway's infield care center, Hocevar, who thrives on post-race soundbites, addressed the incident with Cindric after logging a 21st-place finish.

Hocevar refused to take responsibility for what was obvious to anyone who watched the footage from Cindric's onboard camera, and instead chalked up the situation to typical short track racing.

Here’s what Carson Hocevar had to say about contact with Cindric and the idea that he spun on purpose early. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/fW5jeMMSNV — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) November 1, 2026

"Yeah, I mean, that's just Martinsville," Hocevar said. "Everyone is running hard and making moves and stuff. So, yeah, I don't know. That's just Martinsville. Sometimes, you're getting hit, and sometimes you're causing it, and vice versa. I don't know; I had fun."

Well, at least he had fun. Unfortunately, it was once again at the expense of someone else.

Over the last couple of seasons, Hocevar has had on-track dust-ups with plenty of drivers, including, but not limited to, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney, Zane Smith, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, and Cindric.

With each passing on-track skirmish, not only has Hocevar not been penalized, but he has seemingly been incentivized by NASCAR for being the driver unafraid to initiate contact with his competitors. And while I'll admit it has been a breath of fresh air to have a driver on track who isn't completely vanilla, after Sunday's race at Martinsville, it's clear that boundaries need to be set.

Sure, he sells a lot of merch. Sure, he gets impressions and engagement metrics on social media posts. But the Hocevar schtick has become so tired.

And on a week where Tyler Reif was assessed an in-race rough driving penalty in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, the fact that Hocevar wasn't held on pit road for a few laps in Sunday's race at Martinsville gives off strange optics that perhaps the sanctioning body is okay with these types of ordeals when Hocevar is the instigator.

The next couple of days will be important days for the sanctioning body.

NASCAR has every resource at its disposal, including video replays from the cars of Hocevar and Cindric, team radio communications, and SMT data. Based on what transpired on track, that should be more than enough for the sanctioning body to determine Hocevar's intent.

If intent is established, Hocevar needs to be handed a penalty.

If the sanctioning body chooses not to penalize Hocevar in that scenario, NASCAR can't pretend to be surprised when Hocevar's competitors do it for them at Homestead or somewhere else down the line.